iPhone 15 Series Dummy Units Hand-On Video Leaked Online; Suggests Curved Edges, USB Type-C Port, More

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown featuring a new action button and a unified volume button.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @appltrack

All models in the iPhone 15 family are shown to have Dynamic Island

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series may launch in September
  • Dummy units are shown in a white shade
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a periscope camera lens

iPhone 15 family comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are due to arrive this September. The highly anticipated series had its design revealed in the past through multiple renders, and most recently, a hands-on video of the dummy units of the iPhone 15 series has popped up on YouTube. The video suggests the camera placement, colour, and design of the upcoming Apple handsets. They appear to have curved edges and are seen with USB Type-C port for charging. Like the previous models, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are seen to have a dual rear camera unit, while the Pro models appear to have three sensors at the rear.

AppleTrack posted a hands-on video of the dummy units of the iPhone 15 series on YouTube on Tuesday. The first-look video suggests a design language similar to the iPhone 14 models. All four models are seen with curved edges on the chassis and frosted glass back panel. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown featuring a new action button and a unified volume button instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down. Further, all the models are seen to have USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning connector.

Further, all models in the iPhone 15 family are shown to have Dynamic Island. The feature is currently available only on iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are shown with a dual rear camera unit inside a square-shaped module. The iPhone 15 Pro unit, on the other hand, is seen equipped with a triple rear camera unit. The design of the handsets and placement of the camera setup appears to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier.

The dummies shows the iPhone 15 models in a white shade. Apple is likely to provide the new series in a cyan green shade as well. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro models could pack A17 Bionic SoC under the hood. Meanwhile  the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature a periscope camera.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Beefs Up ChatGPT With Bing Search in Wide-Ranging AI Product Launch
HBO’s the Last of Us Series Success Drove the Video Game’s Sales, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan Says

