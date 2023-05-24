iPhone 15 family comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are due to arrive this September. The highly anticipated series had its design revealed in the past through multiple renders, and most recently, a hands-on video of the dummy units of the iPhone 15 series has popped up on YouTube. The video suggests the camera placement, colour, and design of the upcoming Apple handsets. They appear to have curved edges and are seen with USB Type-C port for charging. Like the previous models, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are seen to have a dual rear camera unit, while the Pro models appear to have three sensors at the rear.

AppleTrack posted a hands-on video of the dummy units of the iPhone 15 series on YouTube on Tuesday. The first-look video suggests a design language similar to the iPhone 14 models. All four models are seen with curved edges on the chassis and frosted glass back panel. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown featuring a new action button and a unified volume button instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down. Further, all the models are seen to have USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning connector.

Further, all models in the iPhone 15 family are shown to have Dynamic Island. The feature is currently available only on iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are shown with a dual rear camera unit inside a square-shaped module. The iPhone 15 Pro unit, on the other hand, is seen equipped with a triple rear camera unit. The design of the handsets and placement of the camera setup appears to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier.

The dummies shows the iPhone 15 models in a white shade. Apple is likely to provide the new series in a cyan green shade as well. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro models could pack A17 Bionic SoC under the hood. Meanwhile the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature a periscope camera.

