iOS 18.2 Could Show the Estimated Time It Takes to Fully Charge Your iPhone

The feature could be introduced in stable iOS 18.2 or as part of other future updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Korpai

With iOS 18, Apple has introduced several new battery-related features

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 code hints at a new a framework called “BatteryIntelligence”
  • It might inform the user of the time left for the charging completion
  • The feature is yet to be enabled in the beta version of the update
iOS 18.2 update for iPhone was released to public beta testers recently, weeks after its rollout to developers. The update is expected to be released publicly in December, expanding upon the Apple Intelligence features introduced in previous updates. A new report suggests that it might add one extra feature which is not available in the developer and public beta updates. With iOS 18.2, the iPhone could get another feature that Android phones have had for years. 

Charging Time on iPhone With iOS 18.2

According to a 9to5Mac report, code references have been discovered in the latest iOS 18.2 beta update for a framework called “BatteryIntelligence”. This framework apparently allows the iPhone's system to calculate the estimated time left for the charging completion or to reach a specific level. It is said to work along the same lines as the existing feature in macOS which shows the charging time left in the battery menu on MacBooks.

A similar functionality has long been present on Android devices and it might soon make its way to iOS too.

However, the feature is not yet active, even in the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 update which was released last month. The report speculates it might be introduced in the stable version of iOS 18.2 or as part of other future updates.

With iOS 18, Apple has introduced several new battery-related features. This includes the ability to limit charging to 80, 85, 90 or 95 percent. The Cupertino-based tech giant says keeping the charge limit below 100 percent helps prolong its lifespan over time. Furthermore, it can now inform the user if the iPhone is being charged with a “slow” charger. This option appears in the battery section of the iPhone settings and the green charging level turns to orange where usage is shown.

Further reading: iOS 18.2, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 Features, iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Features, Apple, iphone Battery, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
