iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone With Image Playground, ChatGPT Integration to Release Earlier Than Expected: Report

The “next major update to Apple Intelligence” is speculated to arrive with the iOS 18.4 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 10:42 IST
iOS 18.2 features are currently available via Developer Beta 1

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 update for iPhone is reported to be rolled out in December
  • It will bring ChatGPT integration and more Apple Intelligence features
  • Apple is speculated to release the iOS 18.4 update in April next year
Apple introduced the iOS 18.1 update last week that brought Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, to iPhone and other devices. Now, a report suggests that the next batch of Apple Intelligence features, including ChatGPT integration in Siri and a new Image Playground app, will arrive with the iOS 18.2 update for iPhone earlier than expected. The release timeline of other iOS 18 updates, along with the improvements they might carry, has also been suggested.

iOS 18.2 Update Release Timeline

Apple has previously confirmed that the iOS 18.2 update with more Apple Intelligence features would be released in December. Release trends of similar past updates suggest it could take place in the second week of the month. However in his Power on newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that iOS 18.2's release could take place earlier than scheduled. It could be rolled out in the week of December 2.

This update is reported to introduce Apple Intelligence in more English locales than just English American.

Furthermore, Gurman suggested that the “next major update to Apple Intelligence” will arrive with the iOS 18.4 update. This is reportedly scheduled to launch sometime in April 2025 and will bring improvements to Siri, including being able to access the user data and alter its query responses based on it.

iOS 18.2 Update Features (Expected)

Apple's iOS 18.2 update is expected to introduce several key Apple Intelligence features. This includes a new Image Playground app, which leverages generative AI to create images based on text-based prompts. It also bundles Genmoji which does the same for emojis instead of images. Users can share these images and emojis in apps like Messages, Notes, and Keynote. Furthermore, it also includes an Image Wand feature which can transform a rough sketch into an image using descriptive prompts.

Apple has also brought ChatGPT integration to Siri with its latest update. Its voice assistant can now take advantage of the capabilities of OpenAI's AI chatbot to provide users with more in-depth responses to queries. They can now ask for ChatGPT via Siri directly to get improved answers. With iOS 18.2, ChatGPT also becomes a part of Writing Tools. The feature requires optional sign-in, and iPhone users with a paid ChatGPT account can use their account for access to more powerful OpenAI models.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
