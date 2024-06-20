iOS 18 — Apple's upcoming iPhone's operating system update — is set to bring several new features and improvements to the operating system. One of the features that Apple showcased during the keynote at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) earlier this month, is the ability to not only hide apps but also app and widget names from the iPhone's home screen. This feature, along with a redesigned Control Centre and the ability to place icons anywhere, are expected to deliver more customisation options once the update rolls out to users later this year.

How to hide app names on iOS 18

With iOS 18 Developer Beta 1, users can finally hide app, folder and widget names from the home screen, according to Apple. While several Android phones allow users to do the same thing, iPhone owners will also be able to set up their home screens to only display app icons.

Tap and hold on an empty area on the Home Screen of your iPhone. Select Edit in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap on Customise and then select Large. icon size option. Increasing the size of the icons will automatically hide app names from the iPhone's home screen.

Hidden App Names on Home Screen

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be any way for users to hide app, folder and widget names while keeping the icon size small.

Other customisation options on iOS 18

iOS 18 also brings several other customisation options, including a revamped Control Center, which features a new controls gallery with new options to choose from. Users can also swipe across pages to access additional controls and toggles.

The update also brings Dark Mode to icons on the home screen. Apple says users can now choose from different icon styles: Automatic, Dark, Light, and Tinted. They can also place icons anywhere on the home screen, instead of the icons automatically shifting to the preset grid.

Other customisation options in iOS 18 include the ability to pick custom lock screen shortcuts. As per Apple, users can now select options from the aforementioned controls gallery to replace the existing camera and flashlight quick toggles on the iPhone's lock screen.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.