  Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Tipped to Gain AI Powered Painting Feature With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Tipped to Gain AI-Powered Painting Feature With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung could also introduce a new 'graffiti' generation feature to its Galaxy smartphones with the One Ui 6.1.1 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2024 10:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Tipped to Gain AI-Powered Painting Feature With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Onur Binay

Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable phones are tipped to receive the One UI 6.1.1 update

Highlights
  • Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update is expected to bring new AI features
  • It may add a feature that turns captured portrait photos into paintings
  • One UI 6.1.1 may be released after the Galaxy Unpacked event in July
Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected to receive the company's One UI 6.1.1 update soon, and it will arrive with several artificial intelligence (AI) features, according to a post by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter). The update is tipped to build upon the features introduced with Galaxy AI – the company's suite of AI powered tools that was unveiled earlier this year. As part of the upcoming update, Samsung could introduce a new AI-powered feature that can turn captured portrait photos into paintings of different styles.

Samsung One UI 6.1.1 update features leaked

In a post on X, the tipster known as Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared details about Samsung's upcoming update. One of the key highlights of the update is expected to be a new AI-powered sketches feature. As per the claims, users can use AI to turn portrait photos they have captured into paintings.

The One UI 6.1.1 update is also expected to bring a new graffiti generation feature to Samsung Galaxy smartphones. While the tipster did not reveal any details about its functionality, it is said to utilise the S-Pen and image-generation capabilities of the handsets, meaning it could translate into a text-to-image generation feature. It may be powered by Samsung Gauss Image – the company's generative AI model with image generation capabilities.

Along with the AI updates, Samsung is also tipped to bring several quality-of-life improvements to Galaxy smartphones. The tipster claims it may bring improved animation, while also increasing the scale of the wallpaper animation. This is expected to make the handset experience “more vivid”.

One UI 6.1.1 compatibility

As per the tipster, only Samsung Galaxy foldables and tablets are expected to get the One UI 6.1.1 update. This may include the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models and their predecessors. The software is reportedly in  testing and could arrive after the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July.

While the Galaxy S24 series is also expected to get the aforementioned AI features, it may not be with the One UI 6.1.1 update. In fact, the tipster suggests that it may not get the update at all. Instead, Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup is said to get a major One UI 6.1 update in August which will bring the same features as the One UI 6.1.1 update.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 6, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Infinix ZeroBook Ultra AI PC Set to Launch in India on June 27: Expected Specifications

