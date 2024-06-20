Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected to receive the company's One UI 6.1.1 update soon, and it will arrive with several artificial intelligence (AI) features, according to a post by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter). The update is tipped to build upon the features introduced with Galaxy AI – the company's suite of AI powered tools that was unveiled earlier this year. As part of the upcoming update, Samsung could introduce a new AI-powered feature that can turn captured portrait photos into paintings of different styles.

In a post on X, the tipster known as Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared details about Samsung's upcoming update. One of the key highlights of the update is expected to be a new AI-powered sketches feature. As per the claims, users can use AI to turn portrait photos they have captured into paintings.

In One UI 6.1.1, you can use AI to paint the portrait photos you take into various styles. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2024

The One UI 6.1.1 update is also expected to bring a new graffiti generation feature to Samsung Galaxy smartphones. While the tipster did not reveal any details about its functionality, it is said to utilise the S-Pen and image-generation capabilities of the handsets, meaning it could translate into a text-to-image generation feature. It may be powered by Samsung Gauss Image – the company's generative AI model with image generation capabilities.

Along with the AI updates, Samsung is also tipped to bring several quality-of-life improvements to Galaxy smartphones. The tipster claims it may bring improved animation, while also increasing the scale of the wallpaper animation. This is expected to make the handset experience “more vivid”.

One UI 6.1.1 compatibility

As per the tipster, only Samsung Galaxy foldables and tablets are expected to get the One UI 6.1.1 update. This may include the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models and their predecessors. The software is reportedly in testing and could arrive after the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July.

While the Galaxy S24 series is also expected to get the aforementioned AI features, it may not be with the One UI 6.1.1 update. In fact, the tipster suggests that it may not get the update at all. Instead, Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup is said to get a major One UI 6.1 update in August which will bring the same features as the One UI 6.1.1 update.

