  iOS 18 Improves iPhone's Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests

iOS 18 Improves iPhone’s Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests

AI features on iPhone will be powered by Apple Intelligence – the company’s privacy-focused AI system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 17:32 IST
iOS 18 Improves iPhone’s Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amanz

An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18 scored more points in the Geekbench ML Score compared to iOS 17

Highlights
  • Apple is said to improve the iPhone’s ML performance with iOS 18
  • An iPhone on iOS 18 scored better in machine learning tests than iOS 17
  • AI features on iPhone are powered by Apple Intelligence
iOS 18 – Apple's latest operating system for the iPhone – appears to be boosting the Neural Engine performance of the handset by as much as 25 percent, according to claims online. The update, announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, is expected to bring several artificial intelligence (AI) features to the iPhone, in addition to other quality-of-life improvements. As part of this AI initiative, it has allegedly given a boost to the handset's Neural Engine.

iOS 18 brings better NPU performance

According to a post by user @lafaiel on X (formerly Twitter), an iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18 scored 7,816 points in the Geekbench ML Score test compared to a score of 6,249 on iOS 17.5.1. This translates into an approximately 25 percent better performance in the handset's machine learning capabilities.

The CoreML Neural Engine Inference was tested in the benchmarks which is responsible for the machine learning tasks on the handset, taking advantage of hardware such as the CPU and the NPU (or in Apple's terms, the Neural Engine). While an NPU works along the same lines as a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), instead of accelerating the graphics, it boosts the neural network operations.

iOS 18 is set to bring several notable upgrades to the iPhone, the centre of which are the new AI capabilities that the company calls “Apple Intelligence”. Courtesy of it, the update will bring system-wide text-generation and summarisation capabilities. The iPhone will also support image generation with the help of a new app called Image Playground. Furthermore, Siri – Apple's voice assistant – is also getting smarter with On-Screen Awareness.

Compatibility

Notably, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max powered by the A17 Pro SoC will receive the new AI features across systems. Although Apple has seeded the iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 update to users around the world, Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out later this year and initially only in English (US).

iOS 18 compatibility list includes iPhone XR and later models, up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iOS 18, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18 Improves iPhone’s Neural Engine Performance by 25 Percent, Geekbench Score Suggests
Comment
 
 

