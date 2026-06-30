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Apple's iOS 26.5.2 Release With Security Fixes Was Accelerated Due to Advances in AI Hacking Tools: Report

Apple was expected to introduce the new security fixes with the stable version of the iOS 26.6 update.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 18:08 IST
Apple's iOS 26.5.2 Release With Security Fixes Was Accelerated Due to Advances in AI Hacking Tools: Report

iOS 26 was released in September 2025

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Highlights
  • iOS 26.5.2 update is available for iPhone 11 and newer models
  • iOS 26.5.2 fixes an issue that allowed apps to terminate operations
  • New security updates were earlier spotted in iOS 26.6 beta versions
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Apple released the iOS 26.5.2 update, along with the iPadOS 26.5.2 version, for select iPhone and iPad models. The new OS versions bring various security fixes that were first available with the iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 beta versions, and were expected to be generally available when those updates rolled out. However, instead of the stable version of iOS 26.6, Apple decided to introduce a new iOS 26.5.2 update, on the stable channel, stating that AI-backed malicious hacking tools were the reason for the accelerated release timeline. Available for iPhone 11 and newer models, the latest firmware version fixes an issue that may have allowed an app to cause unexpected system termination.

iOS 26.5.2, iPadOS 26.5.2 Arrive With Important Security Fixes

The Tim Cook-led tech giant told Reuters that it has accelerated the release timeline for new security updates to adapt to the new reality, as AI enables faster “development of malicious hacking tools”. The company reportedly said that it wants to reduce the time between the first public release of an update and the rollout of the stable version to users.

With this, Apple could be looking to give bad actors less time to find vulnerabilities, even before it is released to a wider user base. The company usually releases major security fixes with bigger OS updates, while reserving the smaller updates for other bug fixes, unless a new security flaw is discovered after the OS version has been rolled out. The company reportedly acknowledged that AI is reducing the time a bad actor needs to exploit a security flaw to hack devices.

ios 26 5 2 update security fixes inline iOS Update

iOS 26.5.2 fixes an issue that allowed apps to write kernel memory

 

Apple released the latest iOS 26.5.2 and iPadOS 26.5.2 updates for select phones and tablets on Monday. In the release notes, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed that the new firmware versions bring security fixes that were first made available with the beta versions of the iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates. These security fixes were expected to be rolled out to a wider user base with the stable versions of both updates.

Among many issues, the iOS 26.5.2 update fixes a vulnerability that allowed apps to cause system termination, along with another issue that allowed apps to also write kernel memory. The company reportedly said that it has not found any evidence that the newly patched vulnerabilities have been exploited yet.

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Further reading: iOS 26 5 2, iPadOS 26 5 2, Apple, AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Apple's iOS 26.5.2 Release With Security Fixes Was Accelerated Due to Advances in AI Hacking Tools: Report
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