iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus primary cameras could offer improved image quality compared to the iPhone 14 lineup.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 12:44 IST
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature an upgraded primary camera
  • The handsets are tipped to succeed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
  • The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to debut later this year

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — expected to debut later this year as the successors to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — could be equipped with a 48-megapixel camera that will replace the existing 12-megapixel shooter and allow the camera to capture more light resulting in better image quality. It will reportedly be similar to the one introduced on last year's iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The smartphone maker was first tipped to introduce the stacked sensor technology to the cheaper iPhone models earlier this year.

In a blog post on Wednesday, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a new 48-megapixel rear camera instead of the 12-megapixel primary camera on the iPhone 14 and previous models. Kuo claims that the Cupertino company will include the higher-resolution camera sensor from Sony that has a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS).

Back in May, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu predicted that Apple would equip its upcoming smartphones with an upgraded 48-megapixel camera. At the time, Pu claimed that there were yield issues with the stacked sensor that were affecting the production of the new models.

However, Kuo states in his blog post that Sony has ramped up production of the CIS for Apple "by 100-120 percent" as the Japanese firm races to meet Apple's demand. He adds that the company's move has led to a drop in CIS supply for manufacturers of high-end Android smartphones.

As a result, Kuo states that Android handset manufacturers — especially Chinese brands — will need to turn to other suppliers of high-end CIS solutions, such as Will Semi and Smartsens. Meanwhile, Kuo's predictions suggest that Pu's apprehensions of a delay in the production of the iPhone 15 series might have been averted by Apple.

Last year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were equipped with an upgraded primary camera that allows users to click 48-megapixel ProRAW photos while capturing more light for improved photo quality. Apple is yet to announce plans to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, which is expected to debut later this year.

