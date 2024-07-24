iOS 18 – Apple's next major iPhone operating system update – was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, and the iPhone maker has rolled out developer and public beta updates over the subsequent weeks. These beta versions have introduced new features, system improvements and bug fixes. The latest update comes in the form of iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 which Apple released on Tuesday. It brings tweaks to the overall user interface (UI), adds more customisation options when the iPhone is connected to CarPlay and expands support for RCS messaging.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Features

Apple's changelog for the iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 update reveals that the latest update adds eight new Light and Dark Mode wallpapers for CarPlay. Furthermore, a Controls Menu setting is now visible under the Preserve Settings banner. As per Apple, this feature “preserves the previously used camera tool”, instead of bringing up the list of tools.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone

Apple has also rolled out the flashlight UI, which it introduced with its previous update on the iPhone 15 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Meanwhile, users who are subscribed to iCloud will now see a new animation in the iCloud menu under the iPhone settings.

Design tweaks have also been brought to the Hidden apps folder, the Stocks app icon, and the Continue option in the Books app. Apple says users can now toggle the Light Mode while still retaining the Dark Mode appearance of the home screen icons. It also adds a new Silent/Mute toggle and Accessibility Eye Mirroring option in the new Control Centre.

New Flashlight UI in iOS 18

Another notable change introduced with iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 is the expansion of RCS messaging. Following the update, RCS on iPhone is now supported by Fido and Rogers in Canada, Orange, Vodafone and Yoigo in Spain, and Orange and T-Mobile in the UK.

In addition to iOS 18 Developer Beta 4, Apple also seeded the fourth developer betas of iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11. Coinciding with the latest developer beta updates of Apple's upcoming operating systems, the iPhone maker also rolled out the Release Candidates (RC) of iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, macOS Sonoma 14.6, and visionOS 1.3.