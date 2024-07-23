Technology News
Apple’s next generation iPhone SE is expected to get bigger in size

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 12:02 IST
Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max costs as much as a high-end foldable in India

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Slim or Ultra said to get a brand-new design
  • Standard iPhone 17 models could get upgraded LTPO panels
  • The iPhone 17 Pro series tipped to get more RAM, better cameras
There's enough information about Apple's iPhone 16 models available today well ahead of its usual September iPhone launch event. While the new phones are expected to pack iterative upgrades, the latest leaks still don't indicate any signs of a redesign or brand-new models. However, a new leak has now shed some light on Apple's iPhone 17 lineup which could be launched in 2025. While we have seen a few leaks in the past about which models are expected to be launched, this new leak delves into the details about each model.

Tipster Ice Universe on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo posted details about all the iPhone models slated to launch in 2025. With the launch of the iPhone 16 series expected to take place in September this year, the iPhone 17 models could be launched in 2025. Indeed, this also leaves plenty of time for the leaks to solidify or settle. Therefore, we do request our readers to take the below information with a pinch of salt.

iPhone SE (4th generation) Specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster explains that the much-awaited upgrade to the iPhone SE, may still be called the iPhone SE (4th generation) but will come with some big upgrades (by Apple standards). If this leak turns out to be genuine, the iPhone SE (4th generation) could be the first iPhone SE model to feature an OLED panel. Moreover, the tipster hints that this OLED panel would also be the largest one to be mounted on an iPhone SE model. Sadly, this display would still refresh at 60Hz only. Traditionally, iPhone SE models have always had small displays with compact dimensions. The currently available iPhone SE which is on sale in India at Rs. 49,999 still has a 4.7-inch, 60Hz LCD display. The iPhone SE (4th generation) is said to pack an Apple A18 SoC and have 6-8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

iPhone 17 Specifications (Rumoured)

While the currently available iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models got upgraded to OLED displays (with the Dynamic Island feature), these still have a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 17 models are said to have a higher (120Hz) variable refresh rate with LTPO technology making way for Apple's always-on-display features which dims the lock screen, keeping it on and visible all-day while using minimal power. The iPhone 17 and 17 Plus models are said to get 6.27-inch and 6.65-inch LTPO panels, pack an A19 SoC, and have 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The iPhone 17 Pro models (for now) are said to get some iterative upgrades. While current gen models like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max already pack in 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to pack 12GB of RAM. The Pro models mentioned here will also get three 48-megapixel rear cameras. These models would be powered by the Apple A19 Pro SoC.

iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Lastly, there's some minor details about the iPhone 17 Slim, which could be Apple's Ultra model to take on similar ‘Ultra'-branded models from Samsung and other Chinese brands. While an earlier report did shed light on how Apple plans to make the phone slimmer, a recent report claimed that Apple has yet to lock on using RCC components which would replace the current copper-clad laminate (CCL) motherboards used in current gen devices. The RCC components would reduce the thickness of these internal components, letting Apple make its new iPhone models a lot slimmer.

The recent report however, only talks about stalling development for iPhone 17 models in particular (which would ideally not include the new iPhone 17 Slim or Pro models). The latest leak from the Ice Universe now hints that Apple will launch an iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra model and that it would have a completely redesigned ultra-thin appearance.

iPhone 17 launch timeline

While the tipster has not mentioned any details about the launch timeline in the post, the attached image details suggest that the iPhone SE (4th generation) could be launched between April and May, 2025 while the rest of the models would launch during the usual September schedule in 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Ultra
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Spotify Premium Introduces Limited-Time Offer in India With 3 Months of Ad-Free Listening at Rs. 59
WazirX Reports 80 Intents on Bounty Within First 24 Hours, Says Working on Resuming Withdrawals

