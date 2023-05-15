Technology News
  iPhone 15 to Get 48 Megapixel Camera From iPhone 14 Pro Models, Production Could Be Delayed: Report

iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Camera From iPhone 14 Pro Models, Production Could Be Delayed: Report

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 17:06 IST
iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Camera From iPhone 14 Pro Models, Production Could Be Delayed: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launched last year with a similar dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Apple may face production delays for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
  • Apple iPhone 15 series could go official in September
  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September last year

Apple has been packing improved cameras on iPhone models each year. Last year, the Cupertino-based company fitted a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Whereas the affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus debuted with a similar dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup as seen on the iPhone 13 lineup. This year, Apple is reportedly adding a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor in the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. The new sensor would allow users to capture high-resolution ProRAW photos.

As per a report by MacRumors citing analyst Jeff Pu, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same 48-megapixel rear camera as the iPhone 14 Pro models. This camera will reportedly use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light with improved image quality. This would allow users to take photos in Apple ProRAW.

The analyst suggests that Apple may face production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus this year, caused by yield issues for the stacked 48-megapixel camera sensor. As of now, the iPhone 15 series comprising iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to go official in September.

The current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens. In contrast, the triple rear camera unit of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and f/1.78 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/1.78 aperture, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.8 aperture.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models could run on A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are also said to feature a USB Type-C port for charging. 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus
Lava Agni 2 5G Design, Specifications Leaked in Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch: Details
US Lawmakers Grapple With AI Regulation With No Clear Consensus on Governing Rules

iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Camera From iPhone 14 Pro Models, Production Could Be Delayed: Report
