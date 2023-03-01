Apple is expected to pack a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone 15 units to comply with a European Union law. The company could scrap the Lightning port for charging and data transfer on the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. A reliable tipster suggests that the Cupertino giant will still set some standards for charging and restrict functions of other third-party accessories not approved by Apple. Cables and power adapters not certified by Apple's MFi (Made for iPhone) programme could face charging and data transfer limits.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) tweeted that upcoming iPhone models will only support USB Type-C accessories that have been certified by Apple's Made for iPhone (MFi) programme. He claimed that Apple could limit the charging speed and functionality of the unsupported cables. According to the tipster, iPhone assembler Foxconn has already started mass production of accessories like EarPods and cables.

Apple earlier confirmed that it will comply with a European Union law mandating a single charging port for mobile phones and electronic devices to increase interoperability and reduce environmental waste caused by the disposal of chargers and switch the iPhone to a USB Type-C charger. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup could be the first to ship with USB Type-C ports. Most Android smartphones currently offer USB Type-C standards.

In November last year, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo opined that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series could offer improved wired data transfer speed. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/ iPhone 15 Ultra may get at least USB-C 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3 speed, while the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature USB 2.0 technology and retain the 480Mbps transfer speeds offered by current Lightning ports.

Apple already switched its entire MacBook lineup and a few iPad models among others over to the USB Type-C technology. As of yet, Apple has not announced any details regarding the adoption of USB Type-C ports on iPhone 15 models. So, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

