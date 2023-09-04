iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched on September 12 at an event called 'Wonderlust' that will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Starting at 10 AM local time, the event will also be live-streamed on apple.com and the Apple TV app. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to consist of four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, a report now suggests that the iPhone 15 models will go on sale in India on the same day or just a few days after the global availability of the phones.

To promote electronics production in India, the government has started providing a number of incentives to mobile, laptop, and semiconductor manufacturers. This not only contributes to the gross domestic production of the country, but also helps in the creation of multiple jobs within the production and distribution sector.

An Economic Times report suggests that the iPhone 15 models that are to be manufactured under the Make in India scheme, may be available in the market around the same time as the global release of the products. The units are said to be manufactured in Apple assembler Foxconn's Chennai factory.

The report noted that last year with the launch of iPhone 14, the made-in-India units went on sale within 10 days of the global launch. This year the company expects an even lesser lag, if any and Apple will have the Chennai-based Foxconn manufacturing unit first serve the local Indian market and then be considered for export.

Notably, the government recently imposed restrictions on the import of several electronic items like laptops, tablets, and personal computers. The restrictions were to be effective immediately starting in the first week of August, but have now been pushed back by three months and clearance of import for certain electronic items will be required from November 1.

