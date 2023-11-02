Technology News
iPhone 16 Series Might Feature a Capture Button, Pro Models May Get Moulded Glass for Telephoto Camera

Apple could also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left of the device instead of the right to accommodate the change.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 November 2023 12:43 IST
iPhone 16 Series Might Feature a Capture Button, Pro Models May Get Moulded Glass for Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12

Highlights
  • The volume keys and the power keys are said to remain the same
  • Capture button sit below the power button
  • iPhone 16 series might go official in 2024 fall
iPhone 16 series launch is at least a year away, however, hardware details of the upcoming series are already appearing on the Web. A tipster has suggested that the iPhone 16 will get an additional “capture button.” Apple could also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left side in the iPhone 16 lineup. Additionally, a new supply chain report indicates that Lens manufacturer Largan will exclusively manufacture telephoto lenses for the iPhone 16 Pro. The camera lens will reportedly include moulded glass that is said to be thinner and lighter compared to traditional glass.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled in September feature an Action Button that replaced the mute switch. However, tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) (via MacRumors) on Weibo claims that next year's iPhone 16 series will come with an additional button, internally known as the "capture button".

The functionality of the new button is unknown at the moment, but it is said to sit below the power button. It will likely be a capacitive button rather than a standard button. Apple could also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left of the device instead of the right to accommodate the change. The volume keys and the power keys are said to remain the same with no changes.

Separately, a report by Chinese publication Economic Daily states that Apple will use moulded glass lenses for the iPhone 16 Pro models' telephoto cameras. Largan will reportedly exclusively manufacture telephoto lenses for the 2024 iPhone Pro models. The moulded glass is said to be thinner and lighter compared to traditional glass. Due to their inherent complexity, Apple is prepping for next year's iPhone Pro models by hogging the supply chain with orders.

Past reports have claimed that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will ship with an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process. The normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could get a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip. Apple will reportedly use stacked battery technology from electric vehicles for the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16 Series Might Feature a Capture Button, Pro Models May Get Moulded Glass for Telephoto Camera
Comment
