iPhone 16 series launch is at least a year away, however, hardware details of the upcoming series are already appearing on the Web. A tipster has suggested that the iPhone 16 will get an additional “capture button.” Apple could also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left side in the iPhone 16 lineup. Additionally, a new supply chain report indicates that Lens manufacturer Largan will exclusively manufacture telephoto lenses for the iPhone 16 Pro. The camera lens will reportedly include moulded glass that is said to be thinner and lighter compared to traditional glass.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max unveiled in September feature an Action Button that replaced the mute switch. However, tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) (via MacRumors) on Weibo claims that next year's iPhone 16 series will come with an additional button, internally known as the "capture button".

The functionality of the new button is unknown at the moment, but it is said to sit below the power button. It will likely be a capacitive button rather than a standard button. Apple could also relocate the mmWave antenna to the left of the device instead of the right to accommodate the change. The volume keys and the power keys are said to remain the same with no changes.

Separately, a report by Chinese publication Economic Daily states that Apple will use moulded glass lenses for the iPhone 16 Pro models' telephoto cameras. Largan will reportedly exclusively manufacture telephoto lenses for the 2024 iPhone Pro models. The moulded glass is said to be thinner and lighter compared to traditional glass. Due to their inherent complexity, Apple is prepping for next year's iPhone Pro models by hogging the supply chain with orders.

Past reports have claimed that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will ship with an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process. The normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could get a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip. Apple will reportedly use stacked battery technology from electric vehicles for the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

