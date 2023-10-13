Apple's iPhone 15 series is still brand new in the market, but rumours have already begun about next year's iPhone 16 lineup. Despite the phone being a year away from release, a new report suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a 0.2-inch larger display compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models. They could pack Qualcomm's latest cellular modem for improved 5G performance. Apple is said to retain the Snapdragon X70 modem in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Further, the Pro models are said to offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and might get a new ultra-wide lens on the rear.

As per a report by 9to5Mac citing tech analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would be a major screen size upgrade over the outgoing iPhone 15 models. Pu affirms they will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 cellular modem to enable faster and more efficient 5G connectivity.

The analyst states that the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to use the Snapdragon X70 modem. The latest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all feature a Snapdragon X70 modem inside. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro model will reportedly offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are said to get an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E. This year's Pro models have Wi-Fi 6E support.

Further, Jeff Pu adds that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will have a 12-megapixel tetra-prism lens for better zoom. The Pro lineup is said to include a newer ultra-wide lens as well. Apple will pack a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the Pro models, adds Pu. This would be a noteworthy upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro's 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

According to Pu, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be powered by an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process, while the normal iPhone 16 models will get a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip. For the regular iPhone 16, Pu notes that Apple will pack two rear camera sensors without optical zoom.

The speculation from Jeff Pu is in line with past reports. DSCC analyst Ross Young earlier in May also opined that iPhone 16 Pro models will get a screen size update.

Apple's iPhone 15 series was launched during its Wonderlust event last month. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model in India, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,59,900. They are currently up for sale in the country.

