Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality

BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality

BSNL says its new platform can help bridge the digital divide in rural regions and remote areas.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 14:03 IST
BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality

Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL is reported to complete the full-fledged rollout of its 4G services by March 2025

Highlights
  • BSNL says its new OTA platform is both 4G and 5G ready
  • It is claimed to align with government's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative
  • BSNL is also reported to install additional 80,000 4G towers by October
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a new 4G and 5G-ready over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform on Friday. With this move, the Indian state-owned telecommunications provider aims to improve its service quality and connectivity in line with the government's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Its introduction gives users the freedom to swap their SIM cards without regional restrictions. The platform has been developed with Pyro Holdings, a telecommunications development firm.

BSNL 4G, 5G-Ready OTA Platform

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by BSNL, the platform was inaugurated in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site set up at Tiruchirappalli or Trichy in Tamil Nadu. Catering to BSNL users nationwide, the platform aims to improve the telecommunications services and network capabilities of the state-owned provider.

It is claimed to result in faster network speeds and better coverage across India. Furthermore, it also brings ease of number portability and swapping SIMs, as users can replace their SIM cards without geographical restrictions.

Making the announcement, Ravi A. Robert Jerard, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said, “This platform will be immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, aiding in modification of SIM profile and remote file management on SIM cards.”

The platform supports both 4G and 5G networks in India, the latter of which is reported to arrive within six to eight months of BSNL achieving its March 2025 target of 4G rollout. BSNL says it can help bridge the digital divide in rural regions and remote areas. It is also claimed to align with the Government of India's “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative which aims to make citizens and the country self-reliant in all senses.

BSNL is reported to complete the full-fledged rollout of its 4G services by March 2025. At present, the telecom provider has set up 15,000 network towers across circles such as Himachal Pradesh and UP West.  It reportedly aims to increase this with an additional 80,000 towers by October this year. Furthermore, the cloud-based 4G core technology which currently powers its network, is also said to potentially support 5G services.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL 4G, BSNL 5g services, BSNL 4G Services
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  2. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  5. Sunita Williams' Space Mission Could Last Until February 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality
  2. Gargantuan Waves in Earth’s Mantle May Cause Continental Uplift, New Study Reveals
  3. Scientists Take Major Step Toward Creating Heaviest Element Ever
  4. Sunita Williams’ Mission to Space May Extend to February 2025 Due to Starliner Issues
  5. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Turkey Restores Access to Instagram after Nine-Day Block
  7. Hi-Fi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks Acquired by Krafton, Will Continue Work on Future Projects
  8. iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Hit With Losses
  10. Meteorite Impacts Not Solar Wind Are Key to Moon’s Atmosphere, New Research Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »