iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Join Apple's Self Service Repair Programme Across US, Canada and Europe

Users can buy genuine replacement parts to address issues such as cracked screens or worn-out batteries via Apple's Self Service Repair programme.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 10:50 IST


iPhone 17 series users can order components to repair displays, back glass, batteries, cameras, and more

Highlights
  • Genuine parts now available for iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max
  • Repairs cover displays, batteries, cameras, and more
  • Apple’s website features detailed repair guides for each model
Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair programme to include the new iPhone 17 lineup, offering genuine parts, tools, and manuals for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Starting this week, customers in the US, Canada, and various European countries can order components to repair displays, batteries, cameras, and more. Initially introduced in 2022, Apple's Self Service Repair program provides authentic repair resources for select devices, aimed at users experienced in handling electronic repairs.

iPhone 17 Lineup and iPhone Air Join Apple's Self Service Repair Programme

Apple's Self Service Repair Store has expanded its catalogue to include components for its latest flagship smartphones. Over the past few years, the company has focused on making its products more repairable, and this update marks another step in that direction. The Self Service Repair programme is currently limited to North America and some countries in Europe. It is not available in other regions, including India.

Customers in Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, the US, and the UK can now order genuine parts for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air directly from Apple's online store. Apple's website additionally features repair guides for each of the handsets. 

Through the programme, users can buy genuine replacement parts to address common issues such as cracked screens, worn-out batteries, or damaged enclosures. The initiative is part of Apple's broader push toward sustainability and user empowerment by making its devices easier to maintain and extend their lifespan.

For the standard iPhone 17, replacement prices include the Back Glass at $159 (roughly Rs. 13,250), Battery at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200), Display at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400), Enclosure with Battery at $236 (roughly Rs. 19,600), and Front Camera at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are slightly more expensive due to their advanced components. The Back Glass is priced at $159 (roughly Rs. 13,250), Battery at $119 (roughly Rs. 9,900), Display at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the Pro and $379 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the Pro Max, Enclosure with Battery at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000), and Front Camera at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Pricing for iPhone Air is similar, with the Back Glass at $159 (roughly Rs. 13,250), Battery at $119 (roughly Rs. 9,900), Display at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400), Enclosure with Battery at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000), and Front Camera at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500). With these additions, Apple continues to expand its self-repair options, giving skilled users more flexibility and access to genuine parts.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
