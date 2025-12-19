Technology News
Best Smartphones With 1TB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max and More

Only a handful of premium smartphones offer a 1TB storage option in 2025, and they sit firmly in the ultra-flagship category.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 18:02 IST
Best Smartphones With 1TB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max and More

Best Mobile Phones with 1TB Storage in India: Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with up to 1TB onboard storage

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 combines foldable design with 1TB storage option
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max brings 1TB storage with Apple A19 Pro performance
  • iPhone Air packs 1TB storage in Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet
Smartphones with 1TB internal storage are no longer niche devices meant only for a small group of power users. In India, growing demand for high-resolution photography, 4K and 8K video recording, console-grade mobile games, and offline content consumption has made ultra-high storage increasingly relevant. A 1TB phone allows users to store thousands of photos, long video projects, large apps, and even full movie libraries without constantly worrying about space or relying on cloud subscriptions.

Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India

In 2025, only a handful of premium smartphones offer 1TB storage options, and they sit firmly in the ultra-flagship category. These devices combine massive storage with top-tier processors, advanced camera systems, long software support, and premium build quality. They are designed for professionals, creators, and users who want a no-compromise smartphone experience.

This list highlights the best smartphones with 1TB storage currently available in India. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Each of these phones approaches the idea of a flagship differently, whether through productivity-focused features, foldable form factors, or Apple's tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem.

Together, these handsets represent the highest tier of smartphone storage and performance available to Indian buyers today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI, and will receive seven years of updates. It comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits brightness, and Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.samsung galaxy s25 ultra gadgets 360 inline galaxy s25 ultra

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 200 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 50 megapixel 5x telephoto shooter, and 10 megapixel 3x telephoto camera, along with a 12 megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, S Pen, and carries an IP68 rating. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, and measures 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, weighing 218g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, 7 years of updates
  • Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1400×3120 pixels, 1–120Hz, 2600 nits, Gorilla Armor 2
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear cameras: 200 megapixel main (OIS, 2x in-sensor zoom), 50 megapixel ultrawide, 50-megapixel 5x telephoto (OIS), 10-megapixel 3x telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 12 megapixel
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
  • Other features: S Pen support, IP68 rating
  • Dimensions: 162.8×77.6×8.2mm
  • Weight: 218g

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

The 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra come in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black finishes, priced at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999, respectively. The top-end 12GB RAM and 1TB model is available only in Titanium Silverblue shade and costs Rs. 1,65,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. It features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. On the outside, it offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It includes two 10-megapixel front cameras, one on the cover display and one on the inner screen. The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, and uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.samsung galaxy z fold 7 gadgets 360 inline galaxy z fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold sports an Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and an IP48 rating. The handset houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare, and measures 4.2mm when unfolded, 8.9mm when folded, and weighs 215g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 16 with One UI 8
  • Display: 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness, 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear cameras: 200 megapixel main with OIS, 12 megapixel ultrawide, 10 megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Front cameras: 10 megapixel cover camera, 10 megapixel inner camera
  • Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Build: Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear, IP48 rating
  • Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
  • Dimensions and weight: 4.2mm unfolded, 8.9mm folded, 215g

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB and 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,86,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs. 2,16,999. The phone is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colours, with an additional Mint shade available exclusively online.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on iOS 26 and introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass interface along with Apple Intelligence features. Powering the device is the A19 Pro chipset, paired with a vapour chamber cooling system, a six-core CPU, and a six-core GPU with neural accelerators. The phone features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.iphone 17 pro max gadgets 360 inline iphone 17 pro max

Apple uses an aluminium unibody design with a full-width camera plateau for the iPhone Air, while Ceramic Shield 2 protects the display. The rear camera setup includes three 48-megapixel sensors for wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shooting, with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. An 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera handles selfies. Apple claims improved battery life over the previous generation, with fast USB Type-C charging delivering up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes.

Key Specifications

  • OS: iOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI and Apple Intelligence features
  • Build: Aluminium unibody design with full-width camera plateau, Ceramic Shield 2 protection
  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, up to 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness
  • Chipset: Apple A19 Pro with vapour chamber cooling, six-core CPU and six-core GPU with neural accelerators
  • Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom
  • Front Camera: 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage support
  • Battery: 4823 mAh
  • Charging: USB Type-C fast charging, up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes with a compatible adapter

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,69,900, while the 1TB storage option costs Rs. 1,89,900. Apple has also introduced a new 2TB variant for the handset, priced at Rs. 2,29,900. It is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air runs on iOS 26 and features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support, up to 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Apple uses an 80 percent recycled titanium frame and protects both the front and back with Ceramic Shield 2. The phone is powered by a binned Apple A19 Pro chipset with a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, and it supports Apple Intelligence features.iphone Air gadgets 360 inline iphone air

The slim iPhone Air relies on Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, and it uses the C1X modem for faster and more efficient cellular connectivity. It supports eSIM only. For imaging, the phone carries a 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, and 2x in-sensor zoom, along with an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera. Apple claims all-day battery life with up to 27 hours of video playback, and the phone charges to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures just 5.6mm in thickness.

Key Specifications

  • OS: iOS 26
  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, ProMotion 10–120Hz, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness
  • Build: 80 percent recycled titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on front and back
  • Chipset: Apple A19 Pro (binned), six-core CPU, five-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple Intelligence support
  • Connectivity: Apple N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, C1X modem for faster and more efficient cellular, eSIM-only
  • Rear camera: 48-megapixel Fusion camera, f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, 2x in-sensor zoom
  • Front camera: 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera
  • Battery: 3149 mAh
  • Dimensions: 5.6mm thickness

iPhone Air Price in India

Apple has priced the iPhone Air starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model in India. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. Buyers can choose from Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colour options.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Best Smartphones With 1TB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max and More
