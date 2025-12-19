Only a handful of premium smartphones offer a 1TB storage option in 2025, and they sit firmly in the ultra-flagship category.
Smartphones with 1TB internal storage are no longer niche devices meant only for a small group of power users. In India, growing demand for high-resolution photography, 4K and 8K video recording, console-grade mobile games, and offline content consumption has made ultra-high storage increasingly relevant. A 1TB phone allows users to store thousands of photos, long video projects, large apps, and even full movie libraries without constantly worrying about space or relying on cloud subscriptions.
In 2025, only a handful of premium smartphones offer 1TB storage options, and they sit firmly in the ultra-flagship category. These devices combine massive storage with top-tier processors, advanced camera systems, long software support, and premium build quality. They are designed for professionals, creators, and users who want a no-compromise smartphone experience.
This list highlights the best smartphones with 1TB storage currently available in India. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.
Each of these phones approaches the idea of a flagship differently, whether through productivity-focused features, foldable form factors, or Apple's tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem.
Together, these handsets represent the highest tier of smartphone storage and performance available to Indian buyers today.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI, and will receive seven years of updates. It comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits brightness, and Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 200 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 50 megapixel 5x telephoto shooter, and 10 megapixel 3x telephoto camera, along with a 12 megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, S Pen, and carries an IP68 rating. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, and measures 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, weighing 218g.
The 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra come in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black finishes, priced at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999, respectively. The top-end 12GB RAM and 1TB model is available only in Titanium Silverblue shade and costs Rs. 1,65,999.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. It features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. On the outside, it offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.
For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It includes two 10-megapixel front cameras, one on the cover display and one on the inner screen. The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, and uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
The Galaxy Z Fold sports an Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and an IP48 rating. The handset houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare, and measures 4.2mm when unfolded, 8.9mm when folded, and weighs 215g.
In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB and 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,86,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs. 2,16,999. The phone is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colours, with an additional Mint shade available exclusively online.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on iOS 26 and introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass interface along with Apple Intelligence features. Powering the device is the A19 Pro chipset, paired with a vapour chamber cooling system, a six-core CPU, and a six-core GPU with neural accelerators. The phone features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.
Apple uses an aluminium unibody design with a full-width camera plateau for the iPhone Air, while Ceramic Shield 2 protects the display. The rear camera setup includes three 48-megapixel sensors for wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shooting, with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. An 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera handles selfies. Apple claims improved battery life over the previous generation, with fast USB Type-C charging delivering up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,69,900, while the 1TB storage option costs Rs. 1,89,900. Apple has also introduced a new 2TB variant for the handset, priced at Rs. 2,29,900. It is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.
The iPhone Air runs on iOS 26 and features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support, up to 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Apple uses an 80 percent recycled titanium frame and protects both the front and back with Ceramic Shield 2. The phone is powered by a binned Apple A19 Pro chipset with a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, and it supports Apple Intelligence features.
The slim iPhone Air relies on Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, and it uses the C1X modem for faster and more efficient cellular connectivity. It supports eSIM only. For imaging, the phone carries a 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, and 2x in-sensor zoom, along with an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera. Apple claims all-day battery life with up to 27 hours of video playback, and the phone charges to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures just 5.6mm in thickness.
Apple has priced the iPhone Air starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model in India. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. Buyers can choose from Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colour options.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement