Smartphones with 1TB internal storage are no longer niche devices meant only for a small group of power users. In India, growing demand for high-resolution photography, 4K and 8K video recording, console-grade mobile games, and offline content consumption has made ultra-high storage increasingly relevant. A 1TB phone allows users to store thousands of photos, long video projects, large apps, and even full movie libraries without constantly worrying about space or relying on cloud subscriptions.

Best Smartphones with 1TB Storage in India

In 2025, only a handful of premium smartphones offer 1TB storage options, and they sit firmly in the ultra-flagship category. These devices combine massive storage with top-tier processors, advanced camera systems, long software support, and premium build quality. They are designed for professionals, creators, and users who want a no-compromise smartphone experience.

This list highlights the best smartphones with 1TB storage currently available in India. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Each of these phones approaches the idea of a flagship differently, whether through productivity-focused features, foldable form factors, or Apple's tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem.

Together, these handsets represent the highest tier of smartphone storage and performance available to Indian buyers today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI, and will receive seven years of updates. It comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits brightness, and Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 200 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 50 megapixel 5x telephoto shooter, and 10 megapixel 3x telephoto camera, along with a 12 megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, S Pen, and carries an IP68 rating. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, and measures 162.8×77.6×8.2mm, weighing 218g.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, 7 years of updates

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1400×3120 pixels, 1–120Hz, 2600 nits, Gorilla Armor 2

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear cameras: 200 megapixel main (OIS, 2x in-sensor zoom), 50 megapixel ultrawide, 50-megapixel 5x telephoto (OIS), 10-megapixel 3x telephoto (OIS)

Front camera: 12 megapixel

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, USB Type-C

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare

Other features: S Pen support, IP68 rating

Dimensions: 162.8×77.6×8.2mm

Weight: 218g

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

The 256GB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra come in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black finishes, priced at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999, respectively. The top-end 12GB RAM and 1TB model is available only in Titanium Silverblue shade and costs Rs. 1,65,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. It features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of brightness. On the outside, it offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It includes two 10-megapixel front cameras, one on the cover display and one on the inner screen. The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, and uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Galaxy Z Fold sports an Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and an IP48 rating. The handset houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare, and measures 4.2mm when unfolded, 8.9mm when folded, and weighs 215g.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 16 with One UI 8

Display: 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits brightness, 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear cameras: 200 megapixel main with OIS, 12 megapixel ultrawide, 10 megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Front cameras: 10 megapixel cover camera, 10 megapixel inner camera

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Build: Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear, IP48 rating

Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

Dimensions and weight: 4.2mm unfolded, 8.9mm folded, 215g

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB and 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,86,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs. 2,16,999. The phone is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colours, with an additional Mint shade available exclusively online.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on iOS 26 and introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass interface along with Apple Intelligence features. Powering the device is the A19 Pro chipset, paired with a vapour chamber cooling system, a six-core CPU, and a six-core GPU with neural accelerators. The phone features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that supports ProMotion up to 120Hz and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.

Apple uses an aluminium unibody design with a full-width camera plateau for the iPhone Air, while Ceramic Shield 2 protects the display. The rear camera setup includes three 48-megapixel sensors for wide, ultrawide, and telephoto shooting, with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. An 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera handles selfies. Apple claims improved battery life over the previous generation, with fast USB Type-C charging delivering up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes.

Key Specifications

OS: iOS 26 with Liquid Glass UI and Apple Intelligence features

Build: Aluminium unibody design with full-width camera plateau, Ceramic Shield 2 protection

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, up to 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness

Chipset: Apple A19 Pro with vapour chamber cooling, six-core CPU and six-core GPU with neural accelerators

Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom

Front Camera: 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage support

Battery: 4823 mAh

Charging: USB Type-C fast charging, up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes with a compatible adapter

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,69,900, while the 1TB storage option costs Rs. 1,89,900. Apple has also introduced a new 2TB variant for the handset, priced at Rs. 2,29,900. It is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air runs on iOS 26 and features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion support, up to 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Apple uses an 80 percent recycled titanium frame and protects both the front and back with Ceramic Shield 2. The phone is powered by a binned Apple A19 Pro chipset with a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, and it supports Apple Intelligence features.

The slim iPhone Air relies on Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, and it uses the C1X modem for faster and more efficient cellular connectivity. It supports eSIM only. For imaging, the phone carries a 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, and 2x in-sensor zoom, along with an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera. Apple claims all-day battery life with up to 27 hours of video playback, and the phone charges to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures just 5.6mm in thickness.

Key Specifications

OS: iOS 26

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, ProMotion 10–120Hz, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

Build: 80 percent recycled titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on front and back

Chipset: Apple A19 Pro (binned), six-core CPU, five-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple Intelligence support

Connectivity: Apple N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, C1X modem for faster and more efficient cellular, eSIM-only

Rear camera: 48-megapixel Fusion camera, f/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, 2x in-sensor zoom

Front camera: 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera

Battery: 3149 mAh

Dimensions: 5.6mm thickness

iPhone Air Price in India

Apple has priced the iPhone Air starting at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model in India. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively. Buyers can choose from Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black colour options.