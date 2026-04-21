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Apple Announces Historic Leadership Transition as Tim Cook Steps Down; John Ternus Named Successor

Tim Cook, who has been with Apple since 1998, will take office as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 April 2026 08:46 IST
Apple Announces Historic Leadership Transition as Tim Cook Steps Down; John Ternus Named Successor

Photo Credit: Apple

John Ternus (left) and Tim Cook (right)

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Highlights
  • John Ternus will take over as CEO of Apple starting on September 1, 2026
  • Cook will remain actively involved in his new role as executive chairman
  • Apple named Tim Cook as CEO in 2011, following Steve Jobs' passing
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Apple veteran Tim Cook will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company announced on Monday. The leadership transition, which is set to take place later this year, will see Cook hand over the reins to a senior executive within the company. The move, which the Cupertino-based tech giant claims was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, marks one of the most significant leadership changes at Apple since Cook took over the position after the passing of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.

Apple Names New CEO

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that Tim Cook will take office as executive chairman of the board of directors. John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, will take over as CEO starting September 1, 2026. Cook will continue as CEO through the summer and work closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth transition, as per the company.

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Apple said that Cook will remain actively involved in the company in his new role, particularly in areas such as engagement with global policymakers.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple… I love Apple with all of my being,” Cook said, adding that Ternus is “without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

Ternus, in his statement, said, “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple's mission forward… I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

As part of the leadership reshuffle, Arthur Levinson, who has served as non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become lead independent director. Ternus will also join Apple's board of directors on September 1. Levinson praised Cook's tenure, stating that his leadership “transformed Apple into the world's best company,” while expressing confidence that Ternus is the “best possible leader” to take the company forward.

Tim Cook's Legacy

Tim Cook, notably, joined Apple in 1998 and was appointed the CEO in 2011. Over the past 15 years, he has overseen one of the most transformative periods in the company's history. Under his leadership, Apple's market capitalisation grew from around $350 billion to $4 trillion, while annual revenue rose from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion in 2025.

Cook led the expansion of Apple into new product categories such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro, while also scaling its services business, including iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple TV+, and Apple Music, into a $100 billion segment.

He also spearheaded Apple's transition to in-house silicon, which is one of the most notable transitions in the company's history. During Cook's tenure, the tech giant is also claimed to have reduced its carbon footprint by over 60 percent while expanding its presence to more than 200 countries and territories.

About John Ternus

John Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades, joining the company's product design team in 2001. He became vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and was elevated to the executive team in 2021. Apple claims he has played a key role in shaping Apple's hardware roadmap across multiple categories over the years.

Ternus has overseen engineering work on products including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and has been instrumental in launching new product lines. Under his leadership, Apple has also made strides in hardware design, including developments in the Mac lineup and newer iPhone generations.

His technical background includes a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and prior experience as a mechanical engineer.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted that John Ternus is the youngest member of the executive team at the company and thus, offers the longest potential runway. Further, Ternus oversees Apple's hardware vision, which is one of the tech giant's core businesses, and is “highly regarded” by both Cook and former Apple Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, John Ternus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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