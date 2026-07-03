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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity

Samsung SDI is reportedly evaluating 5,600mAh battery cells.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 19:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity

Every Galaxy S Ultra model from the S20 Ultra to the S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung could retain lithium-ion battery technology
  • 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh batteries are reportedly under evaluation
  • The upgrade could end years of 5,000mAh Ultra batteries
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Samsung's Galaxy S27 Ultra could receive its first major battery upgrade in several years, according to a new leak. The handset is said to be under evaluation with a larger battery than previously expected, potentially giving Samsung's next flagship an advantage over the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro Max in terms of battery capacity. The latest leak also suggests the company may continue relying on lithium-ion technology instead of adopting silicon-carbon batteries, despite the shift by various rival smartphone brands.

Samsung Reportedly Testing Bigger Batteries for Galaxy S27 Ultra

According to an X post by a tipster known as Schrödinger (@phonefuturist), Samsung is reportedly evaluating 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh battery cells developed by Samsung SDI for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The post further suggests Samsung had previously finalised a 5,200mAh lithium-ion battery before reopening evaluation of larger cells. If internal testing proves successful, the smartphone could launch with a battery capacity exceeding 5,500mAh.

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The report indicates Samsung is continuing with conventional lithium-ion batteries instead of adopting silicon-carbon cells for the upcoming flagship. Several Chinese smartphone makers have already adopted silicon-carbon batteries because they offer higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion cells. Instead of changing battery chemistry, the company is reportedly working on increasing the efficiency of its current lithium-ion design.

If the rumoured upgrade materialises, it would mark the first increase in battery capacity for Samsung's Ultra series in several years. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra and the recently launched Galaxy S26 Ultra all feature 5,000mAh batteries. Although each generation has delivered longer endurance through hardware and software refinements, Samsung has continued to list the same 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The latest claim follows recent reports suggesting Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 5,425mAh battery in the eSIM version and a 5,235mAh battery in markets that continue to use a physical Nano-SIM tray. Should both reports prove accurate, Samsung's next Ultra handset would carry the larger battery capacity of the two devices.

Even so, battery size by itself is not a reliable measure of real-world battery life. Since Samsung and Apple use different hardware and operating systems, any direct comparison will depend on real-world testing after launch. Until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the leaked battery specifications should be treated as unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung SDI, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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