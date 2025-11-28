Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest smartphone model to date, with a slim 5.6mm profile.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 11:07 IST
iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

At launch, iPhone Air (pictured) started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone Air is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
  • It is now priced at Rs 1,09,990 onwards as part of the sale
  • The iPhone Air has a binned A19 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support
Advertisement

iPhone Air was launched alongside Apple's flagship iPhone 17 lineup earlier this year, and it has piqued the interest of many as the brand's thinnest and most lightweight model yet. At launch, the price of the phone started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant. Now, the handset is available at a special price during Reliance Digital's ongoing Black Friday Sale, with discounts of up to Rs. 13,000. The limited-period offer makes the iPhone Air a more compelling upgrade option for users who want Apple's latest design and performance.

iPhone Air Price in India Starts at Rs. 1,09,990 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

The 256GB variant of the iPhone Air is available at Rs. 1,09,990 at Reliance Digital, down by almost Rs. 10,000 from its usual price of Rs. 1,19,900, as part of this year's Black Friday Sale. The 512GB variant of the handset is marked at Rs. 1,28,990, which is almost Rs. 11,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 1,39,900.

As part of the sale offers, the top-end 1TB storage option of the iPhone Air is being sold at Rs. 1,46,990. This discounted price is almost Rs. 13,000 less than its regular price of Rs. 1,59,900. 

The iPhone Air comes in Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Black finishes. The handset is claimed to be the thinnest iPhone model yet, with a 5.6mm profile, and it weighs 165g. Apple has used Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both the front and back of the device.

The iPhone Air is an eSIM-only device running iOS 26 and featuring a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness and ProMotion. It is powered by a binned A19 Pro chip with a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, along with second-generation Dynamic Caching and support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apple's slimmest smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with sensor-shift OIS and 2X telephoto capability. At the front, it houses an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, matching the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. Connectivity is upgraded with Apple's new N1 chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, paired with a more efficient C1X modem for faster networking. Apple claims all-day battery life, offering up to 27 hours of video playback and a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Air, Reliance Digital, Black Friday Sale 2025, Black Friday Sale, iPhone Air Discount, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, More Available With Discounts

Related Stories

iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Opens Noida Store Next Month: Details
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Offer Charging Upgrade Over Predecessor
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Realme P4x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colourways
  7. Xiaomi Announces HyperOS 3 Release Schedule for Poco Smartphones
  8. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Top Deals on Samsung Phones
  9. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  10. Infinix Teases Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M17 5G, and More Phones
  2. iPhone Air Price in India Drops By Nearly Rs 13,000 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, More Available With Discounts
  4. Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026
  5. Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon
  6. Strong iPhone 17 Sales to Help Apple Surpass Samsung as Global Leader in Smartphone Shipments: Report
  7. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online
  8. Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy
  9. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  10. OpenAI Rejects Allegations of ChatGPT’s Role in Teenager’s Suicide, Says Full Context Missing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »