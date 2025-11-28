iPhone Air was launched alongside Apple's flagship iPhone 17 lineup earlier this year, and it has piqued the interest of many as the brand's thinnest and most lightweight model yet. At launch, the price of the phone started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant. Now, the handset is available at a special price during Reliance Digital's ongoing Black Friday Sale, with discounts of up to Rs. 13,000. The limited-period offer makes the iPhone Air a more compelling upgrade option for users who want Apple's latest design and performance.

iPhone Air Price in India Starts at Rs. 1,09,990 During Reliance Digital Black Friday Sale

The 256GB variant of the iPhone Air is available at Rs. 1,09,990 at Reliance Digital, down by almost Rs. 10,000 from its usual price of Rs. 1,19,900, as part of this year's Black Friday Sale. The 512GB variant of the handset is marked at Rs. 1,28,990, which is almost Rs. 11,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 1,39,900.

As part of the sale offers, the top-end 1TB storage option of the iPhone Air is being sold at Rs. 1,46,990. This discounted price is almost Rs. 13,000 less than its regular price of Rs. 1,59,900.

The iPhone Air comes in Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Black finishes. The handset is claimed to be the thinnest iPhone model yet, with a 5.6mm profile, and it weighs 165g. Apple has used Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both the front and back of the device.

The iPhone Air is an eSIM-only device running iOS 26 and featuring a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness and ProMotion. It is powered by a binned A19 Pro chip with a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, along with second-generation Dynamic Caching and support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apple's slimmest smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with sensor-shift OIS and 2X telephoto capability. At the front, it houses an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, matching the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. Connectivity is upgraded with Apple's new N1 chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, paired with a more efficient C1X modem for faster networking. Apple claims all-day battery life, offering up to 27 hours of video playback and a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.