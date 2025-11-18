Apple is reportedly preparing a second-generation iPhone Air with upgraded hardware, revised internal components and a delayed release window. These rumoured developments come at a time when the company's design organisation is undergoing notable shifts. One of the key contributors behind the design of the iPhone Air has now departed the company, according to a new report. The exit adds to a series of adjustments within Apple's design team, which has been reshaped over the past several years and continues to evolve as new products move through development.

iPhone Air Designer Departs After Six Years at Apple

Abidur Chowdhury, an industrial designer at Apple and the face of the launch video for iPhone Air, has left the company for an artificial intelligence startup, according to a Bloomberg report. His departure has drawn attention inside Apple, as he was seen as an increasingly influential member of the design group.

Chowdhury spent more than six years at Apple and played a key role in developing the iPhone Air's hardware and overall design direction, the report added. His move is reportedly not tied to the phone's debut or its early sales performance, which has received mixed reactions despite praise for its design.

Notably, Apple's design arm has seen major turnover since Ive's departure in 2019, with many veteran members leaving and the team now mostly made up of newer recruits. The group is said to have faced further upheaval this year, including the exit of COO Jeff Williams and multiple departures from Alan Dye's UI team. Following Williams' departure, Apple said the design teams will now report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

iPhone Air Performance

The iPhone Air has reportedly seen its production shut down entirely after earlier manufacturing cuts brought output close to end-of-line levels. The model has struggled in the market, largely due to its single rear camera and pricing that placed it uncomfortably close to higher-end iPhones. Despite the halt, it is still unclear whether Apple is discontinuing the device permanently or temporarily pausing production to clear existing inventory.

iPhone Air 2 Features Launch Timeline (Expected)

Apple is said to be developing a second-generation iPhone Air featuring two cameras, a larger battery and improved cooling, but its originally planned 2026 launch window has now been pushed back.

Apple will reportedly adopt a new staggered release strategy beginning in fall 2026. The company plans to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during that period, alongside its first foldable iPhone. The remaining models in the lineup, including the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e and the updated iPhone Air, are expected to follow in spring 2027. This shift marks a major change to Apple's annual product cycle by spreading the launches across two seasons instead of a single September event.