iPhone Air Designer Abidur Chowdhury Reportedly Departs Apple for AI Startup

The designer's move was not tied to the phone’s debut or its early sales performance, according to a report

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 12:41 IST
iPhone Air Designer Abidur Chowdhury Reportedly Departs Apple for AI Startup

iPhone Air (pictured) features one 48-megapixel camera at the back and is priced closer to Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple’s design team faces continued turnover since Jony Ive’s exit
  • Apple is reportedly developing a redesigned iPhone Air with two cameras
  • The next iPhone Air is now expected to launch in spring 2027
Apple is reportedly preparing a second-generation iPhone Air with upgraded hardware, revised internal components and a delayed release window. These rumoured developments come at a time when the company's design organisation is undergoing notable shifts. One of the key contributors behind the design of the iPhone Air has now departed the company, according to a new report. The exit adds to a series of adjustments within Apple's design team, which has been reshaped over the past several years and continues to evolve as new products move through development.

iPhone Air Designer Departs After Six Years at Apple

Abidur Chowdhury, an industrial designer at Apple and the face of the launch video for iPhone Air, has left the company for an artificial intelligence startup, according to a Bloomberg report. His departure has drawn attention inside Apple, as he was seen as an increasingly influential member of the design group. 

Chowdhury spent more than six years at Apple and played a key role in developing the iPhone Air's hardware and overall design direction, the report added. His move is reportedly not tied to the phone's debut or its early sales performance, which has received mixed reactions despite praise for its design. 

Notably, Apple's design arm has seen major turnover since Ive's departure in 2019, with many veteran members leaving and the team now mostly made up of newer recruits. The group is said to have faced further upheaval this year, including the exit of COO Jeff Williams and multiple departures from Alan Dye's UI team. Following Williams' departure, Apple said the design teams will now report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

iPhone Air Performance

The iPhone Air has reportedly seen its production shut down entirely after earlier manufacturing cuts brought output close to end-of-line levels. The model has struggled in the market, largely due to its single rear camera and pricing that placed it uncomfortably close to higher-end iPhones. Despite the halt, it is still unclear whether Apple is discontinuing the device permanently or temporarily pausing production to clear existing inventory. 

iPhone Air 2 Features Launch Timeline (Expected)

Apple is said to be developing a second-generation iPhone Air featuring two cameras, a larger battery and improved cooling, but its originally planned 2026 launch window has now been pushed back.

Apple will reportedly adopt a new staggered release strategy beginning in fall 2026. The company plans to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during that period, alongside its first foldable iPhone. The remaining models in the lineup, including the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e and the updated iPhone Air, are expected to follow in spring 2027. This shift marks a major change to Apple's annual product cycle by spreading the launches across two seasons instead of a single September event.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google DeepMind Releases WeatherNext 2, a Forecasting AI Model for Users
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Comment
