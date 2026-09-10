Motorola Razr Fold was launched in India earlier this year, in May, as the tech firm's first book-style foldable handset. The Razr lineup previously included only clamshell-style flip phones. However, the company decided to enter the new market this year. Now, Motorola has teased the launch of a new Razr Fold model, which will feature the new passport-like form factor. The company dropped the teaser soon after Apple unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, which also has the same passport-style design. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which was launched in August, also offers the same form factor, with a 3:4 aspect ratio.

Motorola to Soon Launch Its New Passport-Style Razr Fold

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Motorola teased that it will soon launch a new Razr Fold model in a new passport-style form factor, with a shorter, wider body. The video also teased the phone's design, which appears similar to its potential competitors. It appears in black, which could be a camouflage case to hide finer design details of the upcoming foldable.

Moreover, it appears to feature a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module protruding from its flat rear panel. On top of this, Motorola's foldable appears to have a flat hinge and a visible crease in the middle of its foldable screen. However, it is worth noting that the company has yet to reveal the name, specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date of the handset, which could be revealed in the coming weeks or months.

The teaser video was released right after Apple launched the iPhone Duo, its first book-style foldable, offering the same passport-style, shorter and wider, form factor. The upcoming Motorola phone, apart from the iPhone Duo, will also compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the South Korean tech giant's first wide-folding handset.

Interestingly, Motorola recently entered the book-style foldable market with its Motorola Razr Fold, launched in India in May at a starting price of Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display that refreshes at up to 165Hz and offers up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. It also gets an 8.1-inch foldable LTPO pOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection.