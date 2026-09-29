The iPhone Duo was launched as Apple's first-ever foldable earlier this month, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the non-fold models have already made their way to customers, the foldable iPhone will go on sale beginning next month. A new leak suggests that the iPhone Duo could offer more software features than the company previewed during its ‘Surprise and shine' event. It is expected to introduce a new StandBy experience designed specifically around its two-display form factor.

iPhone Duo New Features

During the launch event, Apple showcased a redesigned StandBy mode that takes advantage of the dual displays. However, leaker @pdfu on X claims Apple has not revealed all of the StandBy functionality that could arrive with the iPhone Duo. According to strings discovered in iOS 27.1 and additional testing in the iPhone Duo simulator, Apple is working on five previously unreported StandBy faces.

Here's a deep dive into StandBy mode on iPhone Duo.



Rushmore, the app meant to host the redesigned faces, is missing from the iOS 27.1 simulator.



But its localization strings reveal unreported faces, and I got some new faces running in the current renderer. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lDQHOy5R0e — pdfu (@itspdfu) September 28, 2026

These include Home Camera, Home Modular, Flow, Fade, and Snoopy. The leaker reportedly managed to get some of these faces running.

Beginning with the Home Camera, it appears to be geared towards smart home monitoring. The feature is said to display a single camera feed or a grid containing up to nine camera feeds. This could potentially allow the iPhone Duo to function as a smart home display when placed in StandBy.

Another smart-home-focused option could be Home Modular. As the name suggests, it could provide access to Home accessories and controls, although the leak does not reveal the exact interface or functionality.

The remaining three faces appear to be more visual in nature. Flow is described in the code as "ResponsiveArt" and could feature animated or responsive artwork. There is currently little information about the Fade face. As per the tipster, Snoopy could use Apple's popular cartoon character in a design similar to the Snoopy experience available elsewhere in Apple's software ecosystem.

The leak also sheds more light on customisation for existing StandBy faces. These include Analog, Digital, Classic Calendar, Weather, Photos, Memories and Shared Albums.

According to @pdfu, the Analog, Digital and Classic Calendar faces can be customised using an interface that closely resembles the Apple Watch face editor. Users can swipe between different settings and scroll through available options to modify the appearance.

The Analog Clock face reportedly offers options for style, colour and two widget slots. It also supports different numeral styles, including Arabic, Western/Arabic, Eastern and Devanagari. The Digital Clock face, meanwhile, offers customisation for fonts, colours and three widget slots. The code reportedly defines five layouts: StandBy, Stacked, Top, Middle and Bottom.

Lastly, the Classic Calendar face is said to offer options for style, font and colour. The Date style also includes one widget slot.

The leaker noted that the iPhone Duo simulator currently lacks a widget registry, meaning the available widget options could not be fully explored. The Rushmore app, which is reportedly intended to host the redesigned faces, was also said to be missing from the iOS 27.1 simulator at the time of testing.