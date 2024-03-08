Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors

Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors

Apple is reportedly focussing on preventing crease marks on the folding screen of its foldable phone.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 March 2024 18:59 IST
Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has lagged behind rivals Samsung and Google in the foldables segment

Highlights
  • Apple is also said to be working on a foldable MacBook
  • The company has previously been reported to be working on a foldable iPad
  • Apple has not yet confirmed plans for a foldable device
Advertisement

Apple is said to be working on a host of foldable devices, with a clamshell foldable phone and a foldable tablet rumoured to be in the works. Earlier this week, a prominent Apple analyst claimed that a foldable MacBook would in fact be Apple's first product in the category, going into mass production in 2027. Now, a tipster has said that the company plans to release a foldable iPhone in 2026.

According to Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), a folding iPhone would be Apple's first foldable, with the company eyeing a release window of 2026. The new information contradicts reports from last month that claimed the company had halted development on a foldable phone over display issues.

The tipster, citing a report from Korean outlet AlphaBiz, said that Apple's foldable phone would release in 2026. The report allegedly quotes a senior Apple official, shedding light on the iPhone maker's plans for a folding phone. "Apple has decided to release the foldable iPhone in 2026, which is later than expected," the official was quoted saying (translated from Korean). "As it is a later release than its competitors, we know that cutting-edge technologies will be concentrated."

According to the report, the Apple official said that the foldable iPhone would be thinner and lighter than the competition, with a focus on preventing crease marks on the folding screen. “"In particular, the goal is to avoid the wrinkles that competitors are struggling with,” the official was quoted as saying.

While Apple has lagged behind in the foldables segment, rivals Samsung and Google already have foldable phones in the market. Samsung has released five generations of both clamshell and book-style foldable phones, while Google launched the Pixel Fold last year.  

The latest update contradicts reports from earlier this week that said that Apple's first foldable would be 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which would likely enter mass production in 2027. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a MacBook was Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule at the moment. “My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027,” Kuo said this week in a post on X.

While Apple has been rumoured to be working on an unspecified large-screen foldable, alongside folding iPhone and iPad models, a report last month had said that Apple had paused development on a foldable phone over issues with the folding display.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Apple Foldable, Foldable iPhone, Foldable, Samsung, Google
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Phone App May Soon Show WhatsApp Call History and Get Video Calling Shortcut

Related Stories

Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, Offers Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Briefly Listed Online With Prices
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Leak Suggests Charging Details
  4. Top OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With Core Ultra 7 SoC, AI Engine+ Debuts in India
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Specifications Tipped; May Get This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. X Introduces 'Articles' for Premium+ Users to Write and Share Long-Form Content
  2. Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
  3. Google Phone App May Soon Show WhatsApp Call History and Get Video Calling Shortcut
  4. Adobe Tests New Adobe Express App With Generative AI Capabilities for Android, iOS
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Key Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Surface Online, Hints at Charging Capacity
  7. Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline
  8. Spain Bans Worldcoin Project Over Sensitive Data Collection Concerns: Details
  9. Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU
  10. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »