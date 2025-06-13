The Browser Company unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) browser on Wednesday. Dubbed Dia, the new browser comes with an integrated AI chatbot that can access information on various tabs and assist users with their queries. The new browser comes eight months after the company announced that it is dropping support for the Arc browser due to difficulties in scaling it to a wider demographic. The AI-powered Dia browser is currently available in beta to select users on Mac devices.

Dia Browser Is Available in Early Access to Arc Members

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Dia unveiled the new browser. Unlike Arc, it does not feature vertical tabs, but instead has horizontal tabs at the top of the browser interface. Based on its website, Dia functions like a traditional browser, with an added benefit of an AI chatbot located on the right side panel.

First teased in December 2024, Dia's AI chatbot is a centralised system integrated across the entire browser. This means users can share multiple open tabs with it, and it can answer queries by using information from all of them. In a new YouTube video, the company called it a browser that already knows everything as long as the information is present within one of the tabs.

The AI chatbot can perform a range of tasks, including summarising web pages, rewriting emails and messages, analysing content to answer queries about it, and more. It can also summarise YouTube videos and share timestamps, create charts and tables comparing different products on different tabs, and even translate and explain pages in a different language.

In a separate post, the company revealed that it is working on an experimental feature called History for Dia. History is an opt-in feature (off by default) which lets users ask queries about the tabs which were opened in the past. Once the feature is activated, users can access this information by typing @History in the text field. With this, users can ask questions such as, “What videos did I watch yesterday?”

Notably, currently Dia is available in beta to Arc members as early access. Dia only supports macOS 14 and newer devices powered by Apple's M1 chipset or newer. Arc members can download Dia here and begin using the browser after creating a new Dia account using their Arc email address.