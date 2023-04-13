Technology News

iPhone SE 4 Will Launch in 2025 With Custom Apple 5G Modem: Jeff Pu

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 2022 (pictured) was released in March 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is likely to succeed the iPhone SE (2022)
  • The display will reportedly be supplied by BOE
  • The phone was previously reported to launch in 2024

Apple has restarted working on the iPhone SE 4, which was previously thought to have been paused or delayed due to low demand for mid-to-low-end iPhone models, according to a recent report. The iPhone SE 2022 was the third edition in Apple's lineup, succeeding the iPhone SE (2020), which was released in 2020. As a result, the product was met with high anticipation upon its initial release. The iPhone SE (2022) included a number of intriguing features. Users received the most recent flagship A15 Bionic SoC, which was used by the iPhone 13 series at the time.

iPhone SE (2022) also brought 5G support to the entry-level iPhone. According to a MacRumors report citing analyst Jeff Pu, the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 may include a proprietary Apple 5G modem for the first time. He reportedly stated that the phone would be launched in 2025 and the modem will be made by Apple's chip supplier TSMC in a research note with Haitong International Securities on Tuesday.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in a recent report had suggested that the company has resumed the development of the iPhone SE 4, which is likely to feature an in-house 5G chip, developed by Apple, replacing the Qualcomm ones. Kuo did not provide a specific release date for the iPhone SE 4, but did hint that it would not be available until at least 2024.

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 would have Apple's 5G baseband chipset made using TSMC's 4nm technology, which can currently only support Sub-6GHz. Kuo stated that the main problem is whether Apple can overcome the technological obstacles involved with mmWave and satellite connectivity.

Meanwhile, another report hinted that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 model will feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen supplied by BOE.

iPhone SE (2022) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC. It features a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Apple also stated that the iPhone SE (2022)'s battery provides up to 15 hours of video playing or up to 50 hours of audio playback on a single charge. It supports wireless charging using the Qi standard. It also comes with quick 20W wired charging.

Offered in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options, the base 64GB model of the iPhone Se (2022) is priced at Rs. 43,900, while the 128GB is marked at Rs. 48,900, and the 256GB option is available in India at Rs. 58,900.

