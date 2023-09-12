Technology News
iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 Release Date Unveiled; Check Compatible Devices, Features

iOS 17 brings better communication upgrades across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages on iPhone.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 00:41 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will begin rolling out for users starting September 18

Highlights
  • watchOS 10 will be available starting September 18 on select devices
  • iOS 17 will be available as free software update on iPhone Xs and later
  • Apple introduced redesigned customisable Lock Screen on iPadOS 17

Apple announced iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 in June this year. The California-based tech giant confirmed the release dates for the latest operating systems (OS) at the Apple Wonderlust event tonight. iOS 17 is one of the company's major release, bringing better communication upgrades across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages. The new OS update will, however, not be rolled out to all the available iPhone models. iOS 17 features will be available as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 release: Availability, compatible devices

Apple's new software for iPhone and iPad — iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 — will begin rolling out for users starting September 18.

As previously announced by the company, the iOS 17 will be compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 17 will be as a free software update on iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 features

The new iOS 17 update from Apple will introduce personalised Contact Posters, making users choose how they wish a contact to appear during an incoming call. They will also be available for third-party calling apps. Now users will also be able to see real-time transcription of live Voicemail, which will be private. However, spam calls will not appear as live Voicemail.

iOS 17 has also brought some updates to communication apps including FaceTime and Messages. Now FaceTime will also support the ability to record and send messages if the receiver is not picking up the audio or video call. Moreover, users can also make a FaceTime call through Apple TV, or shift it to the television.

There will also be significant upgrades for Airdrop, NameDrop, autocorrect, dictation, privacy updates, AirPlay, Apple Music as well as Safari browsing. Apple will also introduce a new app Journal, which will make it easier for users to make a gratitude list.

With iPadOS 17, Apple introduces a redesigned customisable Lock Screen and interactive widgets. Reading PDFs or Notes on your iPad will come easier as they too get new features. Moreover, there will be new interactive tools on Messages, FaceTime and Safari, similar to iOS 17. Apple has also brought the Health app to iPad, allowing users to keep their health data in check.

macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 features

Apple's new software update for Mac computers, macOS Sonoma, will let users place widgets right on the desktop, and even interact with them. Video conferencing will also get new features. There are significant upgrades to Safari with faster browsing access between multiple windows. Another major introduction is Game Mode, with optimised gaming experience for the users. The update will be available for all compatible Mac computers starting September 26. 

Meanwhile, watchOS 10 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later, paired with iPhone Xs or later, running iOS 17 starting September 18. It introduces redesigned apps, making navigation and content access smoother. It will also bring new widgets that can be neatly placed in a Smart Stack and will be shown in order according to user's activity.

Moreover, watchOS 10 lets user access Control Center with the help of a side button. There will also be two new watch faces introduced with the latest software update.

Last, but not the least, tvOS 17 allows users to display FaceTime calls on Apple TV, or directly make calls using the television. There will be more features and updates to make the experience personalised, like enhance dialogue, Dolby Vision 8.1 support and third-party VPN support.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 17, iPad OS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, Apple event, Apple Wonderlust event
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Colour Option Teased: Details
Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Are 'Carbon-Neutral': Here's How

Related Stories

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 Release Date Unveiled; Check Compatible Devices, Features
Comment
