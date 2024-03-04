iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch as a successor to the iPhone SE (2022) model. The purported handset has been doing rounds of the rumour mill in the last few months. Several leaks and reports have suggested the design and feature elements that the phone may launch with. Now, CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4 have leaked online to further suggest the design of the phone. The report sharing the renders also hints that the handset may see an earlier launch than expected.

A 91Mobiles report shared leaked CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4. The renders show the lack of a home button. The report suggests that it may carry a 6.1-inch display, which is a considerable upgrade over the 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE (2022). It is also seen with a notch found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models that houses the Face ID module, suggesting that the upcoming handset may also carry the same feature.

iPhone SE 4 leaked CAD renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Similar to older SE models, these renders of the iPhone SE 4 also suggest that the phone will be equipped with a single rear camera, placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The report adds that the handset is likely to measure 147.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm in size, which is comparable to the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

The leaked CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4 also show a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge alongside the speaker grilles. An earlier report claimed that the phone would feature an Action button but that was not spotted in these renders. However, the latest report claimed, that even though earlier leaks suggested a 2025 launch, the iPhone SE 4 may launch alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024.

Previously, the iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to feature the Dynamic Island module. It is also said to get a battery similar to the one packed into the base iPhone 14 model. According to an earlier leak, the handset may be powered by an in-house A15 Bionic chip, and get improved camera and display over older models.

