iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a custom 5G chip is reportedly in the works. The Cupertino giant is yet to delve into details about the purported next generation of iPhone SE but a new report suggests that the upcoming device will use an OLED (organic light emitting diode) display from China-based BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics). The current iPhone SE models feature LG and Samsung displays with LCD screens. The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to make its debut next year. Apple has so far launched three generations of its budget iPhone SE model.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), BOE will supply 6.1-inch OLED screens for the low-end iPhone SE (2022) successor, which is expected to be released next year. The Chinese manufacturer failed to deliver the initial batch of screens for the iPhone 15, and display units for the iPhone 15 units will be procured from LG and Samsung as per the report, which adds that OLED panel shipments for the iPhone SE 4 are estimated to be around 20 million next year.

The price of the OLED screen of the 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 could be around $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200), according to the report. This is less than half of the LTPO OLED panel used in the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which costs around $100 (roughly Rs. 8,100).

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the new iPhone SE will be similar to the standard iPhone 14. It is also tipped to include Apple's 5G baseband chip manufactured using a 4nm process.

Apple announced the third iteration of its iPhone SE last year in March. The iPhone SE (2022) was launched at a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model.

The iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, it has a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

