Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is reportedly in the works and is speculated to launch sometime in 2025. We have heard countless rumours and leaks about the design of the iPhone SE 4. Most recently, alleged case renders of the upcoming iPhone have leaked on the Web. The transparent protective cases indicate a design overhaul. The renders show a notch on the display for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. There is a cutout for a single-rear camera as well.

Leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has posted pictures of an iPhone SE 4 case on X. The supposed case suggests a larger screen and a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors on the display, similar to that of the iPhone 13. The handset might be the first in the SE lineup to skip the Touch ID and the home button.

These images of the cases of the new iPhone SE 4 show the possible design which apparently will be different from what I described previously pic.twitter.com/Q6HJGLCGhn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 30, 2024

The leaked case reveals a single camera sensor on the back of the iPhone SE 4. This rumoured 48-megapixel sensor is accompanied by an LED flash and microphone. The camera module resembles the design of the iPhone XR. The volume rockers are seen on the left side of the handset and there is a cutout above the volume rocker. This could house the rumoured action button. The action button that replaces the mute switch is currently available on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to go official in 2025 at the earliest. As per past reports, it will have a 6.1-inch OLED panel. BOE will reportedly supply the OLED display of the handset. It is expected to come with Apple's in-house 5G modem chip and include a USB Type-C port for charging. It is tipped to measure 147.7x71.5x7.7mm in size.

The iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled in March 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.