Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More

iPhone SE 4 might get a single rear camera sensor alongside LED flash.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 11:39 IST
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to go official in 2025 at the earliest

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is currently under development
  • It is expected to bring design improvements
  • Action button is available in iPhone 15 Pro models
Advertisement

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is reportedly in the works and is speculated to launch sometime in 2025. We have heard countless rumours and leaks about the design of the iPhone SE 4. Most recently, alleged case renders of the upcoming iPhone have leaked on the Web. The transparent protective cases indicate a design overhaul. The renders show a notch on the display for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. There is a cutout for a single-rear camera as well.

Leaker Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has posted pictures of an iPhone SE 4 case on X. The supposed case suggests a larger screen and a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors on the display, similar to that of the iPhone 13. The handset might be the first in the SE lineup to skip the Touch ID and the home button.

The leaked case reveals a single camera sensor on the back of the iPhone SE 4. This rumoured 48-megapixel sensor is accompanied by an LED flash and microphone. The camera module resembles the design of the iPhone XR. The volume rockers are seen on the left side of the handset and there is a cutout above the volume rocker. This could house the rumoured action button. The action button that replaces the mute switch is currently available on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to go official in 2025 at the earliest. As per past reports, it will have a 6.1-inch OLED panel. BOE will reportedly supply the OLED display of the handset. It is expected to come with Apple's in-house 5G modem chip and include a USB Type-C port for charging. It is tipped to measure 147.7x71.5x7.7mm in size.

The iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled in March 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE, Apple, iPhone SE 4 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Turbo 3 Moniker Confirmed; to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  3. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 5 Could Unofficially Be Ported to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux, Leak Shows
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More
  3. Redmi Turbo 3 Moniker Confirmed; to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Bottom Navigation Tabs to All Android Smartphones
  5. OpenAI Previews 'Voice Engine' Audio Tool That Can Clone Human Voices With 15 Seconds of Audio
  6. HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024 Announced by Xiaomi: See List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Turbo Specifications Leak, Could Debut Globally as Poco F6
  8. iPhone 16 Cases Surface Online, Hinting at Pill-Shaped Rear Camera Island
  9. Microsoft, OpenAI Plan $100 Billion Data Centre With 'Stargate' AI Supercomputer: Report
  10. Apple's New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Likely to Launch in May: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »