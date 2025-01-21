Technology News
English Edition

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island

iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut by April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 13:10 IST
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is expected to succeed the iPhone SE (2022) (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 could be equipped with Apple Intelligence features
  • The handset could be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be carry Apple's A18 Bionic chipset
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 could soon be launched as a successor to the 2022 version of Apple's iPhone SE. Over the past few months, several details of the purported handset have surfaced online. A recently leaked render of the rumoured phone suggests that it will likely come with the Dynamic Island feature, which is a collapsible pill-shaped element which helps show alerts, notifications or other activity information comprehensively. It was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

iPhone SE 4 to Include Dynamic Island

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the expected design render of the purported iPhone SE 4 in an X post on his private account. Instead of a static notch, the handset appears to have a Dynamic Island at the top of the display. This suggests that the design of the iPhone SE 4 could be similar to that of iPhone 16 models.

iphone se4 x evleaks inline iphone se4

iPhone SE 4 (far left) leaked render shows Dynamic Island
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The tipster mentioned in the caption of the post that he "colour-corrected the (image of the iPhone SE 4) phone to highlight the dynamic island." Notably, the post included the design renders of several iPad models, including 11-inch and 13-inch variants of the iPad Air with M3 chipset, as well as the 11th generation iPad.

iPhone SE 4 Design, Features (Expected)

An earlier leak showed dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 in black and white colour options. The sides appeared to be flat with volume buttons and a mute switch placed on the left edge, alongside the SIM tray. A single camera sensor is seen in a circular slot on the top left edge of the rear panel beside an LED flash unit.

Older leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could have a metal middle frame and a waterproof build alongside an aluminium frame. It is expected to include a USB Type-C port and sport a 48-megapixel main camera sensor as well as a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by an in-house A18 Bionic chipset with support for 6GB and 8GB RAM. The phone could be equipped with Apple Intelligence features and Face ID support.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 by April this year. In the US, it is expected to be priced at less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000), whereas in South Korea, it has been tipped to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000). 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone SE 4 Design, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
  6. Bitcoin Price Drops After Donald Trump Skips Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  7. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Thriller Streaming Now
  8. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies
  9. Hubble Reveals Stunning Photomosaic of Andromeda Galaxy's History
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  2. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  3. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  4. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  5. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
  6. Quantum Entanglement Detected Inside Protons for the First Time by Researchers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Including Night Video, Audio Eraser Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  8. Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  9. iPad Air Lineup Tipped to Launch With Apple's M3 Chipset
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »