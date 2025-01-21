iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island

iPhone SE 4 could soon be launched as a successor to the 2022 version of Apple's iPhone SE. Over the past few months, several details of the purported handset have surfaced online. A recently leaked render of the rumoured phone suggests that it will likely come with the Dynamic Island feature, which is a collapsible pill-shaped element which helps show alerts, notifications or other activity information comprehensively. It was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

iPhone SE 4 to Include Dynamic Island

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the expected design render of the purported iPhone SE 4 in an X post on his private account. Instead of a static notch, the handset appears to have a Dynamic Island at the top of the display. This suggests that the design of the iPhone SE 4 could be similar to that of iPhone 16 models.

iPhone SE 4 (far left) leaked render shows Dynamic Island

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The tipster mentioned in the caption of the post that he "colour-corrected the (image of the iPhone SE 4) phone to highlight the dynamic island." Notably, the post included the design renders of several iPad models, including 11-inch and 13-inch variants of the iPad Air with M3 chipset, as well as the 11th generation iPad.

iPhone SE 4 Design, Features (Expected)

An earlier leak showed dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 in black and white colour options. The sides appeared to be flat with volume buttons and a mute switch placed on the left edge, alongside the SIM tray. A single camera sensor is seen in a circular slot on the top left edge of the rear panel beside an LED flash unit.

Older leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could have a metal middle frame and a waterproof build alongside an aluminium frame. It is expected to include a USB Type-C port and sport a 48-megapixel main camera sensor as well as a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by an in-house A18 Bionic chipset with support for 6GB and 8GB RAM. The phone could be equipped with Apple Intelligence features and Face ID support.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 by April this year. In the US, it is expected to be priced at less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000), whereas in South Korea, it has been tipped to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).