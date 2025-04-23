Technology News
iPhone 17e to Enter Trial Production Soon, Could Debut in May 2026, Tipster Claims

A yearly release schedule for Apple’s affordable e-series iPhones appears to be on the cards.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 14:46 IST
Apple iPhone 16e is priced at Rs 59,900 in India

  • Apple’s iPhone 16e was launched with Apple's A18 chip
  • It’s the only iPhone to pack Apple’s C1 modem
  • It is said that Apple will release new e-series iPhones every year
Apple is already working on a new iPhone 17e model that is expected to succeed the recently launched iPhone 16e, according to a tipster. After the discontinuation of the iPhone SE (2022), the iPhone 16e is now the entry-level smartphone in the brand's lineup. The iPhone 16e may have not fully impressed us in our review, but recent reports suggest it has outsold the iPhone SE (2022) model after it was launched. Meanwhile, details about the purported iPhone 17e continue to surface online, and the latest leak indicates that Apple will introduce the successor to the iPhone 16e as early as next year.

According to a post on Weibo by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple will have a yearly release schedule for its new ‘e' series model. The post claims that trial production for the iPhone 17e is currently on Apple's agenda.

The tipster has also claimed that the remodelling of the iPhone 16e production lines is already underway. Meanwhile, the post reveals that the iPhone 17e will arrive next year, as Apple's second entry-level model without SE branding.

Apple's iPhone 16e is currently priced at Rs. 59,900 in India and the phone is available in two colour options. Apple took a different path with its newly branded smartphone, adding a number to its name and discontinuing the SE lineup with the iPhone SE (2022, which also led to speculation about a yearly release cycle and the iPhone 17e.

The iPhone 16e is the first iPhone to be equipped with Apple's new C1 modem. Unlike older SE models, the iPhone 16e uses an A18 SoC, which is also present in the latest iPhone 16 models. In our review, we pointed out that the phone is more future-proof compared to competing older iPhone models that can still be purchased in India, like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which retail from Rs. 69,900 and 79,900 respectively, and offer more features like Dynamic Island, MagSafe support and faster charging, but lack support for Apple Intelligence features.

 

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
