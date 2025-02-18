iPhone SE 4 will offer slower upload and download speeds compared to the flagship iPhone 16 models, according to a report. The phone is speculated to be launched on February 19 as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) with a few firsts, including Apple's proprietary 5G modem. The phone may sport a TSMC-developed modem which lacks support for mmWave 5G, resulting in slower network speeds and potentially making it inferior to its competitors, such as the Qualcomm X75 modem.

Apple's 5G Modem in iPhone SE 4

While Apple has relied on chip components from other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Intel and Qualcomm, the company has been working to internalise the fabrication of such components. It has been long been rumoured to debut its proprietary 5G modem that has been in development for some years now. While the Cupertino-based technology company was initially reported to release it with the iPhone 14 and then the iPhone 15 series, it reportedly ran into snags, delaying the in-house modem's launch.

However, the iPhone SE 4 could change that. According to a report by a South Korean publication, the purported phone will come with Apple's proprietary 5G modem although it will lack mmWave 5G support. Thus, it is speculated to have “slow data transfer rates” compared to the competition.

As per previous claims by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple aims to slowly phase out the outsourced modems, with the company preparing to transition to use its in-house technology starting with the iPhone SE 4. Meanwhile, its purported iPhone 17 Air/Slim could become the second smartphone to get Apple's in-house key component. Both models are slated to be launched this year, with the Air model having a reported launch timeline of Q3 2025.

However, it remains unknown if the iPhone 17 series, which is also tipped to launch this year, will still utilise Qualcomm's cellular technology or adopt Apple's proprietary chipset, considering its inferiority.