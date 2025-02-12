iPhone SE 4 could reportedly be launched as soon as next week. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to hold several product briefings over the next few weeks, with two announcements expected to occur this week. The company is said to be planning a small announcement on Wednesday, followed by another on Friday. These could include upgrades for the Apple Vision Pro or the launch of the iPad 11 (2025). Separately, the company could also announce a new MacBook Air model powered by the M4 chipset.

Apple Could Hold Several Product Briefings

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported about the imminent launch of the iPhone SE 4 in his Power On newsletter. On Tuesday, he revealed more details about Apple's plans in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gurman claimed that the iPhone SE 4 could be announced next week during a product briefing. However, the journalist did not share any particular launch date.

Additionally, Gurman also revealed that two announcements could also occur this week, with the first expected to occur on Wednesday. The second product briefing is said to take place on Friday. While no details about what could be announced were shared, it is speculated that the company could launch the iPad 11 (2025) and upgrade the Apple Vision Pro with Apple Intelligence features.

Apart from these, Gurman also claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will also introduce the M4-powered MacBook Air “within weeks”. However, Gurman did not provide any particular time frame for the launch.

If the claims are true, the next iteration of the iPhone SE will arrive after a gap of three years. Several leaks about the upcoming mid-range smartphone have surfaced. As per the reports, the iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone 14 model, ditching the home button and Touch ID. It is also speculated to arrive with a USB Type-C port and support for Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to be equipped with the A18 chipset and is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to be priced higher than the iPhone SE (2022), which was priced at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage variant.