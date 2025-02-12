Technology News
English Edition

iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report

Apple is reportedly planning several product briefings over the next few weeks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 16:25 IST
iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro might get upgraded with Apple Intelligence features

Highlights
  • An Apple Vision Pro-related announcement is expected this week
  • Apple’s first 5G modem could debut on the iPhone SE 4
  • A smaller announcement from the company is also expected on Wednesday
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 could reportedly be launched as soon as next week. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to hold several product briefings over the next few weeks, with two announcements expected to occur this week. The company is said to be planning a small announcement on Wednesday, followed by another on Friday. These could include upgrades for the Apple Vision Pro or the launch of the iPad 11 (2025). Separately, the company could also announce a new MacBook Air model powered by the M4 chipset.

Apple Could Hold Several Product Briefings

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported about the imminent launch of the iPhone SE 4 in his Power On newsletter. On Tuesday, he revealed more details about Apple's plans in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gurman claimed that the iPhone SE 4 could be announced next week during a product briefing. However, the journalist did not share any particular launch date.

Additionally, Gurman also revealed that two announcements could also occur this week, with the first expected to occur on Wednesday. The second product briefing is said to take place on Friday. While no details about what could be announced were shared, it is speculated that the company could launch the iPad 11 (2025) and upgrade the Apple Vision Pro with Apple Intelligence features.

Apart from these, Gurman also claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will also introduce the M4-powered MacBook Air “within weeks”. However, Gurman did not provide any particular time frame for the launch.

If the claims are true, the next iteration of the iPhone SE will arrive after a gap of three years. Several leaks about the upcoming mid-range smartphone have surfaced. As per the reports, the iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone 14 model, ditching the home button and Touch ID. It is also speculated to arrive with a USB Type-C port and support for Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to be equipped with the A18 chipset and is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to be priced higher than the iPhone SE (2022), which was priced at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage variant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Apple Intelligence, M4 MacBook Air, Macbook Air
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Camera Design, Four Colours
  3. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  5. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  3. US, UK Decline to Sign Onto Macron’s AI Summit Communique, Signatories Include India, China
  4. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  5. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  7. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  10. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »