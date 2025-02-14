iPhone SE 4 appears to be just around the corner as Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company will be launching a new product on Wednesday, February 19. The launch is expected to introduce a single device instead of multiple devices. The confirmation comes just days after reports claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to unveil the iPhone SE 4 next week. The iPhone maker is also speculated to introduce an entry-level iPad 11 (2025) and a new MacBook Air model powered by the M4 chipset. The CEO also teased a silver-coloured version of the company logo.

iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Cook posted an image of the Apple logo in silver along with the caption, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” No other details were shared by the CEO. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed earlier this week that the company will announce the iPhone SE 4 next week, which is what the teaser post might have been for.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

At the moment, it is not confirmed whether the new device will be launched at an event or will just be notified via the company's newsroom website. Usually, Apple shares event invites at least a week before the event, but Cook's post appeared to be more of a teaser than an invite. However, a live stream of a pre-recorded video is still not out of the question.

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Specifications

The current iPhone SE (2022) arrived three years ago, therefore, a new iteration of the device has been heavily speculated. Multiple reports have suggested possible specifications for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. The smartphone is rumoured to resemble the iPhone 14 and could ditch the home button and Touch ID for a modern look with Face ID. It is also speculated to arrive with a USB Type-C port and support for Apple Intelligence features.

Apart from this, the iPhone SE 4 could also be powered by the A18 chipset and be paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also believed to be priced higher than its predecessor, which cost Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB internal storage variant.