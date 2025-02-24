Technology News
iPhone 16e Assembly in India Begins for Local Sales and Global Exports: Report

With this move, the new iPhone 16e becomes the latest iPhone model to be assembled in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e has been launched in black and white colourways

  • iPhone 16e assembly in India is reported to begin ahead of sale
  • The phone may be sold locally and exported to other countries
  • The entire iPhone 16 lineup is now being assembled in India
iPhone 16e was launched by Apple last week as the latest entry-level iPhone model and the successor to the iPhone SE (2022). According to a new report, the phone's assembly in India has now commenced ahead of its sale beginning February 28, joining other handsets in the Cupertino-based technology company's iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16e is reportedly being assembled for sale in the local markets as well as for exports to other countries.

iPhone 16e Assembly in India

Responding to a query, the Economic Times reported Apple as saying, “The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for Indian consumers and for export to select countries.” With this move, the handset becomes the latest iPhone model to be assembled in India.

The company introduced a historical milestone with its top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro models whose production was branched to India for the first time ever. Previously, the ‘Pro' handsets were assembled in China with Taiwanese partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. While the initial iPhone 16 Pro models still had an “assembled in China” label, the company later brought “assembled in India” models to the store shelves too.

Notably, Apple already assembles several other iPhone models in India including the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone maker's focus on India-based manufacturing is said to be in line with its plans of diversifying the iPhone production process by establishing manufacturing facilities in regions outside China — a market whose over dependency caused the shortage of the iPhone 14 Pro models at launch due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou. Shortages were also reported with the iPhone 15 Pro models but this time, due to high demand along with supply-chain challenges.

By expanding its manufacturing capabilities, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly taking proactive steps to minimise shortages of new and flagship iPhone models.

