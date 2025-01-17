Apple's iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to arrive in the coming months, and a new leak featuring dummy units of the phone gives us a clearer picture of what the company's successor to the iPhone SE (2022) could look like. The dummy units shown in two colour options emphasise one of the speculated changes related to the design of the handset, which his expected to debut as the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16E. The design of the iPhone dummy units appears to be similar to the iPhone 14, in line with previous reports

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) leaked images of the dummy units of the purported iPhone SE 4 on X (formerly Twitter). They show the design from the back and sides in black and white colour options At first glance, the design language appears to be similar to the iPhone 14.

First look at the iPhone SE 4 Dummy pic.twitter.com/qL0COgmPPA — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) January 16, 2025

The purported dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 feature a single rear camera. The camera unit is seen on the top left edge of the rear panel, next to an LED flash. The upcoming iPhone model appears to sport flat sides. The volume buttons and a mute switch — instead of the previously rumoured Action Button — are seen on the left edge, alongside the SIM tray.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Price (Expected)

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 4 by April, with a price tag of less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In South Korea, the phone could cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000). It is tipped to sport a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature Face ID, and It is said to lack a physical home button. It could run on Apple's A18 Bionic chip and offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 is said to arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The handset is likely to have a metal middle frame and a waterproof build.