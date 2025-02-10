iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut this week, and Apple's successor to the third-generation iPhone SE was recently spotted on a case manufacturer's website, showing off the design of the handset. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 has been leaked on several occasions, providing us with details of its specifications, potential price range, and a purported design refresh. It is expected to arrive with an upgraded OLED screen, support for Face ID instead of Touch ID, and a larger battery.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

A listing for the iPhone SE 4 was inadvertently published on case manufacturer Spigen's website over the weekend, and the images of the handset seen in the product shots give us a clear look at the upcoming smartphone. Spigen has since removed the listing from its website, but not before users posted the images to Reddit.

The images of the upcoming smartphone published by the case manufacturer show the iPhone SE 4 bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 14, from the front and the sides. It is seen with a display notch instead of the Dynamic Island, and has the same power and volume button arrangement as the iPhone 14.

However, the images of the case showing the left side suggest that the phone could arrive with an Action Button instead of the company's mute switch, which was discontinued with the iPhone 15 Pro. There's also no dedicated camera button on the handset, unlike the company's latest handsets. There's a single rear camera on the back, and it looks similar to the one on the iPhone SE model launched in 2022.

It's worth noting that case manufacturers typically have access to the design of upcoming smartphones, allowing them to design and manufacture cases and covers in time for the launch of the handsets.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is planning to introduce the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) this week, which means that Spigen's leaked images might be our best look at the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to arrive with several hardware upgrades over the third generation iPhone SE that was launched in 2022. It is expected to be powered by an A18 chip, like the iPhone 16, and could feature 8GB of RAM and support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple is also likely to upgrade the 4.7-inch LCD screen on the iPhone SE (2022) to a 6.1-inch OLED display. It is tipped to arrive with support for Face ID (instead of Touch ID), and a larger battery. The company will also have to swap its older Lightning port for a USB Type-C port in order to comply with common charger regulations in the EU.