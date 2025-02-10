Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 might arrive with an Action Button after all.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2025 18:35 IST
iPhone SE (2022) appears to be the last handset from the company that offers Touch ID support

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 could be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen
  • A recent leak shows off the entire design of the upcoming handset
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 this week
iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut this week, and Apple's successor to the third-generation iPhone SE was recently spotted on a case manufacturer's website, showing off the design of the handset. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 has been leaked on several occasions, providing us with details of its specifications, potential price range, and a purported design refresh. It is expected to arrive with an upgraded OLED screen, support for Face ID instead of Touch ID, and a larger battery.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

A listing for the iPhone SE 4 was inadvertently published on case manufacturer Spigen's website over the weekend, and the images of the handset seen in the product shots give us a clear look at the upcoming smartphone. Spigen has since removed the listing from its website, but not before users posted the images to Reddit.

The images of the upcoming smartphone published by the case manufacturer show the iPhone SE 4 bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 14, from the front and the sides. It is seen with a display notch instead of the Dynamic Island, and has the same power and volume button arrangement as the iPhone 14.

However, the images of the case showing the left side suggest that the phone could arrive with an Action Button instead of the company's mute switch, which was discontinued with the iPhone 15 Pro. There's also no dedicated camera button on the handset, unlike the company's latest handsets. There's a single rear camera on the back, and it looks similar to the one on the iPhone SE model launched in 2022.

It's worth noting that case manufacturers typically have access to the design of upcoming smartphones, allowing them to design and manufacture cases and covers in time for the launch of the handsets.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is planning to introduce the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) this week, which means that Spigen's leaked images might be our best look at the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to arrive with several hardware upgrades over the third generation iPhone SE that was launched in 2022. It is expected to be powered by an A18 chip, like the iPhone 16, and could feature 8GB of RAM and support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple is also likely to upgrade the 4.7-inch LCD screen on the iPhone SE (2022) to a 6.1-inch OLED display. It is tipped to arrive with support for Face ID (instead of Touch ID), and a larger battery. The company will also have to swap its older Lightning port for a USB Type-C port in order to comply with common charger regulations in the EU.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Design, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Turns to Blockchain, AI to Curb Sophisticated Crimes

Comment

