Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi

Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi

Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series of handsets have been far worse than previous models in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 January 2024 17:34 IST
Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple cut prices of some iPhone models by 5 percent

Highlights
  • The time-limited promotion will last from January 18 through January 21
  • Chinese iPhone sales dropped 30 percent YoY in the first week of 2024
  • Apple has not cut prices for its latest iPhone models in years
Advertisement

Apple is offering rare discounts on its iPhone models in China, cutting retail prices by as much as CNY 500 ($70, or roughly Rs. 5,800) amid growing competitive pressure in the world's biggest smartphone market.

The US tech giant cut prices of some iPhone models by 5 percent, its Chinese website showed on Monday. The time-limited promotion, branded as a Lunar New Year event, will last from January 18 through January 21 in a lead-up to the holiday in mid-February.

Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series of handsets have been far worse than previous models in China.

Home-grown rivals such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi offer competitive models, while sources have said some companies and government departments have been limiting staffers' use of Apple devices - mirroring US government restrictions of Chinese apps on security grounds.

Chinese iPhone sales dropped 30 percent in the first week of 2024 versus the same period a year earlier, Jefferies analysts said in a client note, having fallen 3 percent for all of 2023. Analysts expect the competitive landscape to get tougher this year.

Apple has not cut prices for its latest iPhones in years. The cuts come after it surprised the market by not raising prices for the iPhone 15 series at its September launch.

Online shopping platforms including Pinduoduo have been slashing prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by as much as 16 percent since the beginning of the year.

Nicole Peng, senior vice president of market research firm Canalys, said the discounts did not come as a surprise as Apple is under pressure to boost sales globally, and especially in China, amid intensifying competition and Apple fans' growing reluctance to upgrade.

"It is clear that Huawei is making a comeback," Peng said, "Some Chinese consumers may return to using Huawei as driven by patriotism."

Canalys expects Apple sales this year to stay flat worldwide while suffering a slight decline in China.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone, Apple, China, Huawei
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases ‘Hundreds’ of Builds, Post-Launch Content

Related Stories

Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  2. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  5. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  6. Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Note 50 Could Launch First
  7. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-On Video Leaked: Watch Here
  9. Killer Soup Review
  10. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi
  2. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases ‘Hundreds’ of Builds, Post-Launch Content
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup
  5. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E Support: Report
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Hands-On Video Suggests Flat Display, Slim Bezels
  9. Infinix Smart 8 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitwise Says Its Bitcoin ETF Collected Highest Inflow on First Trading Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »