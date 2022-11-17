Technology News
iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details

iQoo 11 series could include iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 15:09 IST
iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/ iQoo

iQoo 11 5G may feature a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 5G doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on Wednesday
  • iQoo 11 5G is expected to succeed iQoo 10

iQoo 11 5G will launch in Malaysia with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed on Thursday after some initial speculation. The new Qualcomm processor was launched on Wednesday during the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. It is based on a 4nm process technology and is touted to deliver 60 percent improved artificial intelligence (AI) performance than older chipsets. Further, it features real-time raytracing for gaming and supports INT4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Besides iQoo, Motorola and Oppo have also confirmed that their upcoming flagship phones will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Vivo sub-brand, via its official Malaysian Facebook handle, confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming iQoo 11 5G. iQoo has not announced the exact launch date and time of iQoo 11 series launch, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' label. The poster suggests a BMW Motorsport-inspired design for the upcoming smartphone with stripes in red, blue, and black shades.

The iQoo 11 5G could debut as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone in Malaysia. iQoo is speculated to unveil iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend smartphones under the iQoo 11 lineup. Past leaks have suggested that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

The iQoo 11 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. For selfies, it may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The iQoo 11 is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM, and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Apart from iQoo, Oppo and Motorola have also announced the launch of new smartphones with Qualcomm's latest flagship silicon. Oppo's next Find X series flagship and Moto X40 will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, iQoo 11 Series, iQoo 11 Legend, iQoo 11 Pro
OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Launch in India Tipped; Specifications Leaked
iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details
