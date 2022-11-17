OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Launch in India Tipped; Specifications Leaked

OnePlus might launch a new smart TV soon in India. The company will reportedly launch the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro in India in the coming weeks. There is no official word from the company at the time of writing this. However, a report claims that the 55-inch smart TV from OnePlus will debut very soon in India. The Y1S Pro series includes two models currently in India. These are the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will sit at the top of the lineup once it launches in India. OnePlus could price its new smart TV for around Rs. 40,000, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, the report also reveals some key features that users will get with the upcoming OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro.

For starters, the 55-inch display is tipped to offer support for 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR+10 content. On top of this, the OnePlus TV is said to come with support for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), which inserts additional frames in between two frames to make the footage feel smoother. To complement the large display, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro could also come with 24W speakers. The same speaker setup is found in the 43-inch and 50-inch size options.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is also tipped to come with Android TV out of the box. While the report does not mention the Android TV version, we can expect it to have the Android TV 10 update, which is found in the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. There will be OxygenPlay 2.0 on top, which is OnePlus' own TV skin. The smart TV is expected to come pre-loaded with apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube along with support for over 230 live channels.

The 55-inch smart TV will also support OnePlus Connect 2.0 technology that allows OnePlus smartphone users to connect and cast directly to the TV without using a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, as per the report. Furthermore, the report says that OnePlus Buds owners can automatically pause the TV by removing the connected earbuds from their ears. The TV is also tipped to get the feature that will allow users to link the OnePlus Watch with the 55 Y1S Pro to make use of its Smart Sleep Control feature.

The OnePlus TV 55 YS Pro is also expected to feature a Game Mode with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Other features include a dedicated Kids Mode and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The smart TV is likely to offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI 2.1, two USB 2.0, an RJ45 Ethernet, an optical audio output, and an AV (composite) input port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.