Technology News

iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch

iQoo 12 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 18:25 IST
iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 5G could launch with up to 16GB of RAM
  • The phone is likely to come with 512GB or 1TB of inbuilt storage
  • iQoo 12 5G is expected to pack 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging

iQoo 12 5G is expected to launch later this year. The phone will likely succeed the iQoo 11 5G, which was unveiled in December 2022 with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 12 5G is expected to launch alongside the iQoo 12 Pro 5G model. Although iQoo hasn't made any announcement regarding the phone, a tipster has leaked the camera specifications of the iQoo 12 5G smartphone. The same tipster had previously leaked other specifications of the handset as well.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the iQoo 12 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. He added that the phone will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch OmniVision OV50H primary rear sensor. Details about the Pro model may also be tipped soon, the tipster suggested.

OmniVision's 50-megapixel sensor on the iQoo 12 5G is said to offer an improved autofocus function and enhanced 8K video recording capacity with its DCG technology, which extends HDR performance and quad-phase detection (QPD), as per the tipster.

The tipster had earlier suggested that the iQoo 12 5G could launch with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is said to boot Android 14-based Color OS out-of-the-box. With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2.5K, the phone is likely to carry a flat display.

As for the cameras, the iQoo 12 5G is said to include a triple rear camera setup that could also include an ultra-wide-angle and a telephoto lens apart from the 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 12 5G, iQoo 12 5G launch, iQoo 12 5G specifications, iQoo 12 series, iQoo, iQoo 11 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Pad 6 Max With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Listed on Geekbench Site: All Details
Netflix Launches Game Controller App for iOS, Connects to TV Screens

Related Stories

iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  2. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  3. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
  5. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Gets OS Update; Users Complain About Camera Quality
  7. Oppo A58 4G With 33W Fast Charging Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  10. Realme 11x 5G Leaked Image Suggests Design Ahead of India Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Rajya Sabha Passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Details
  2. Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced
  3. Oppo Find N3 Flip Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 67W Fast Charging Support
  4. Banks Must Obtain Written Non-Objection to Transact in Stablecoins, Says US Federal Reserve
  5. Google Pixel Phones Could Pack Under-Display Selfie Cameras, Patent Suggests
  6. iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
  7. Curbing Misinformation Critical in Age of AI, Will Act Against Misleading Content: YouTube India Director
  8. Intel Downfall Security Flaw Affecting Older Chips Discovered by Researcher, Chipmaker Rolls Out Fixes
  9. Netflix Launches Game Controller App for iOS, Connects to TV Screens
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Receives Nothing OS 2.0.2 Update; Users Complain of Poor Camera Quality: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.