iQoo 12 5G is expected to launch later this year. The phone will likely succeed the iQoo 11 5G, which was unveiled in December 2022 with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The iQoo 12 5G is expected to launch alongside the iQoo 12 Pro 5G model. Although iQoo hasn't made any announcement regarding the phone, a tipster has leaked the camera specifications of the iQoo 12 5G smartphone. The same tipster had previously leaked other specifications of the handset as well.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the iQoo 12 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. He added that the phone will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch OmniVision OV50H primary rear sensor. Details about the Pro model may also be tipped soon, the tipster suggested.

OmniVision's 50-megapixel sensor on the iQoo 12 5G is said to offer an improved autofocus function and enhanced 8K video recording capacity with its DCG technology, which extends HDR performance and quad-phase detection (QPD), as per the tipster.

The tipster had earlier suggested that the iQoo 12 5G could launch with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset is said to boot Android 14-based Color OS out-of-the-box. With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2.5K, the phone is likely to carry a flat display.

As for the cameras, the iQoo 12 5G is said to include a triple rear camera setup that could also include an ultra-wide-angle and a telephoto lens apart from the 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

