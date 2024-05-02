Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Laptops Deals on Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and More

Looking for a new laptop? Check out these great laptop deals during Amazon Great Summer sale 2024

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 14:06 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Laptops Deals on Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live
  • The sale offers some heavy discounts on laptops
  • Check out the best deals on popular laptops from different brands
Amazon Greate Summer Sale brings some massive discounts and lucrative deals on various products. The sale has already begun for the members, and the sale will end on May 07, 2024. This also means that now is the perfect time to buy a new laptop, which you always looked for. The e-commerce giant offers great deals on popular laptop brands like Apple, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. So, if you are looking for the best laptop deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking about the popular laptop deals that you can find right now. So, let's begin.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Laptops

Amazon offers interesting offers and discounts on laptops during the Great Summer Sale 2024. Customers can get up to Rs 45,000 off on popular laptops during the sale period. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange for older devices along with up to 24 months of No-cost EMIs. Coming to bank offers, users can avail 10 percent discount up to Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can also get flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum order of Rs 1,500 using Amazon Pay UPI.

Best Deals on Apple Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Apple MacBook Air M1 Rs 89,900 Rs 71,990 Buy Now
2 Apple MacBook Air M3 Rs 1,14,990 Rs 1,04,990 Buy Now
3 Apple MacBook Air M2 Rs 1,14,900 Rs 89,990 Buy Now
4 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max Rs 3,99,990 Rs 3,69,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Asus Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Asus Vivobook 15 (12th Gen Core i3) Rs 60,990 Rs 32,990 Buy Now
2 Asus Vivobook 15 (12th Gen Core i5) Rs 76.990 Rs 45,990 Buy Now
3 Asus Vivobook 15 (12th Gen Core i7) Rs 80,990 Rs 50,990 Buy Now
4 Asus Vivobook Go 14 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U) Rs 50,990 Rs 28,990 Buy Now
5 Asus Vivobook 16X (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H) Rs 1,04,990 Rs 39,990 Buy Now
6 Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (12th Gen Core i5) Rs 98,999 Rs 63,990 Buy Now
7 Asus Vivobook 16 (13th Gen Core i9) Rs 1,16,990 Rs 70,990 Buy Now
8 Asus Vivobook 16 (13th Gen Core i7) Rs 85,990 Rs 61,990 Buy Now
9 Asus Vivobook S 15 (13th Gen Intel Evo i5) Rs 99,990 Rs 80,490 Buy Now
10 Asus Creator Vivobook 16X (12th Gen Intel Evo i7) 1,35,990 Rs 97,990 Buy Now
11 Asus Zenbook Duo OLED (Intel Core Ultra 7) Rs 2,42,990 Rs 1,99,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on HP Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 HP 14s (12th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 51,265 Rs 31,990 Buy Now
2 HP 15s (AMD Rzen 3 5300U) Rs 47,999 Rs 27,990 Buy Now
3 HP 15s (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 62,963 Rs 43,990 Buy Now
4 HP 15 (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 65,447 Rs 46,990 Buy Now
5 HP 14 (13th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 54,539 Rs 37,990 Buy Now
6 HP Pavilion 14 (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 78,294 Rs 61,990 Buy Now
7 HP Pavilion Plus (13th Gen Intel Evo Core i5) Rs 93,876 Rs 69,990 Buy Now
8 HP Pavilion 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i7) Rs 1,02,918 Rs 83,990 Buy Now
9 HP Envy x360 (AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS) Rs 99,148 Rs 84,990 Buy Now
10 HP Spectre x360 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H) Rs 1,85,479 Rs 1,63,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Dell Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Dell 15 (12th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 48,692 Rs 31,490 Buy Now
2 Dell 14 (13th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 57,635 Rs 37,990 Buy Now
3 Dell 14 (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 61,438 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
4 Dell Inspiron 3530 (13th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 87,262 Rs 58,990 Buy Now
5 Dell Inspiron 7420 2in1 (12th Gen Intel Core i7) Rs 98,000 Rs 69,990 Buy Now
6 Dell Inspiron 5430 (13th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 84,520 Rs 63,990 Buy Now
7 Dell XPS 9730 (13th Gen Intel Core i7) Rs 3,03,490 Rs 2,57,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Lenovo Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Lenovo Ideapad 1 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U) Rs 68,990 Rs 33,990 Buy Now
2 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (12th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 58,890 Rs 31,490 Buy Now
3 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (11th Gen Intel Core i7) Rs 79,690 Rs 56,990 Buy Now
4 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 77,490 Rs 52,990 Buy Now
5 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs 1,11,190 Rs 73,990 Buy Now
6 Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Rs 74,890 Rs 71,990 Buy Now
7 Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (Intel Evo Core Ultra 9) Rs 1,46,990 Rs 1,04,990 Buy Now
8 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon (Intel Evo Core i7) Rs 1,81,890 Rs 1,14,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Samsung Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Samsung Galaxy Book2 (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs 83,990 Rs 51,490 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (13th Intel Core i7) Rs 1,12,990 Rs 71,990 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7) Rs 1,47,990 Rs 1,12,990 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7) Rs 1,74,990 Rs 1,09,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Acer Laptops

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Rs 59,990 Rs 32,999 Buy Now
2 Acer Aspire Lite (12th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs 52,990 Rs 28,990 Buy Now
3 Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U) Rs 72,990 Rs 40,999 Buy Now
4 Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs 1,19,990 Rs 87,990 Buy Now
5 Acer Spin 5 (12th Gen Intel Core i7) Rs 1,39,990 Rs 94,690 Buy Now
6 Acer Swift X (AMD Ryzen 5 5600U) Rs 1,09,999 Rs 82,690 Buy Now
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
