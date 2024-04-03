iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition is set to be introduced in India to celebrate iQoo's four-year anniversary in the country. The company has now announced the launch date of this special edition model and confirmed some of its details. The phone will be available in a special colour option to celebrate the four-year milestone. Pricing for the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition in the country has also been revealed. Notably, the standard iQoo 12, with a triple rear camera unit, was launched in India in December 2023.

The company announced that the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition will be available for sale in India on April 9 via Amazon and the iQoo India website. A landing page for the upcoming phone is live on the official site as well as an Amazon microsite. These listings reveal that the phone will carry a price tag of Rs. 49,999. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options of up to nine months during the purchase. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank customers can also get a conditional Rs. 3,000 flat instant discount.

iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with the SuperComputing Q1 display chip. It features a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a local peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. The phone will have 144 frames per second (fps) Game Frame Interpolation. It will also support 120W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes.

For optics, the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, similar to the standard iQoo 12. It will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition will launch in India in a Desert Red shade with a vegan leather finish. This colourway was available earlier in China. In India, the standard iQoo 12 was launched in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) options.

