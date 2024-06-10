Xiaomi 15 Pro, which is expected to be part of the company's Xiaomi 15 series, could feature a 1-inch sensor for its primary camera. A tipster has revealed the details of the rear camera setup of the smartphone, highlighting that the Chinese smartphone brand might make some big changes to the sensors when it launches the successor to the Xiaomi 14 series later this year. Apart from the cameras, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is also reported to be the first phone to be equipped with the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked

According to a post on Weibo by tipster Experience More, the Xiaomi 15 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup like its predecessor, but the sensors might get an upgrade. The tipster claims that the primary shooter could be a 50-megapixel OV50K with a 1-inch sensor.

Xiaomi 15 Pro camera details tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/Experience More

The OmniVision sensor has not yet been officially launched but is rumoured to be an upgrade over the existing OV50H, which features in the iQOO 12 series and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Pro came with a 1-inch sensor, but with its successor, the smartphone maker ditched it in favour of a Light Hunter 900 sensor with a custom Leica Summilux lens.

Xiaomi 15 Pro's telephoto lens is also tipped to get an upgrade. As per the tipster, it could sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, replacing the Samsung ISOCELL JN1. In the post, the source claims that the Sony sensor's resolution is slightly under par, but in terms of power consumption and technical specifications, it offers good value. The post also added that the overall performance will be dependent on the aperture size, which is currently not known.

While no details are known about the ultra-wide-angle camera's sensor, it is also said to be a 50-megapixel shooter.

Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Previously, a report claimed that the Xiaomi 15 series could be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker is said to have "exclusive first launch rights" for the chipset and might showcase it with the flagship series. Other phones that could be launched with the same chipset right afterwards are said to be the Oppo Find X8 and Vivo X200.

Separately, another report claims that the Xiaomi 15 series could get an in-display ultrasonic sensor which will be an upgrade over the existing Xiaomi 14 series' optical fingerprint sensor and offer more security.

