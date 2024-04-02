Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The phones have been teased to launch in the country previously and their Amazon availability was also confirmed. Now the India launch date of the smartphones has been announced. Alongside, Samsung has also revealed the colour options and a few key features of the handset including chipset, camera, display, battery and charging details. Notably, the phones were recently unveiled in select global markets.

The Amazon microsites for both the Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G confirm that the phones will launch in India on April 8 at 12pm IST. The pages also reveal several key features of the handsets. The Galaxy M55 5G will be offered in the country in Denim Black and Light Green shades, while the Galaxy M15 5G is confirmed to come in three colour options - Blue Topaz, Celestine Blue, and Stone Grey.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will launch in India in Denim Black and Light Green colourways

The Indian variant of the Galaxy M55 5G is set to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It will be equipped with Vision Booster technology that is claimed to help users see the screen clearly even under bright sunlight. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Galaxy M55 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It will have a Nightography feature and AI-backed tools like Image Clipper and Object Eraser.

The Galaxy M15 5G, on the other hand, will have a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will also sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to two days.

Both Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G models are also confirmed to be equipped with Samsung's Knox Security, while the former will also come with the Samsung Wallet feature.

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy M55 5G will start in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants could be priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G has been tipped to cost Rs.13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

