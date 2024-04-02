Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 18:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G will launch in India in Blue Topaz, Celestine Blue and Stone Grey shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset
  • The Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to support 45W wired charging support
  • Both handsets will have 50-megapixel triple rear camera units
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The phones have been teased to launch in the country previously and their Amazon availability was also confirmed. Now the India launch date of the smartphones has been announced. Alongside, Samsung has also revealed the colour options and a few key features of the handset including chipset, camera, display, battery and charging details. Notably, the phones were recently unveiled in select global markets.

The Amazon microsites for both the Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G confirm that the phones will launch in India on April 8 at 12pm IST. The pages also reveal several key features of the handsets. The Galaxy M55 5G will be offered in the country in Denim Black and Light Green shades, while the Galaxy M15 5G is confirmed to come in three colour options - Blue Topaz, Celestine Blue, and Stone Grey.

galaxy m55 5g samsung inline Galaxy_m55

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will launch in India in Denim Black and Light Green colourways
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Indian variant of the Galaxy M55 5G is set to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It will be equipped with Vision Booster technology that is claimed to help users see the screen clearly even under bright sunlight. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Galaxy M55 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It will have a Nightography feature and AI-backed tools like Image Clipper and Object Eraser. 

The Galaxy M15 5G, on the other hand, will have a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will also sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to two days.

Both Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G models are also confirmed to be equipped with Samsung's Knox Security, while the former will also come with the Samsung Wallet feature. 

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy M55 5G will start in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants could be priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G has been tipped to cost Rs.13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  2. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  3. Realme 12X 5G Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  5. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Brings Back Burn-in Protection Feature: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Establishes First Ever Board of Directors Amid Legal Issues: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Set for April 8; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Android 15 Said to Upgrade the Volume Panel Design and Add New Features
  4. Telegram Users Get New Business Features to Help Run Their Enterprise via the Messaging App
  5. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Camera, Display and Design Details Leaked, Will Reportedly Sport 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  7. Apple Researchers Working On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  8. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  9. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »