Technology News
English Edition

iQoo 13 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras

iQoo 13 will sport a 2K OLED screen from Chinese component manufacturer BOE, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2024 18:50 IST
iQoo 13 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras

iQoo 12 series was initially released in China in November 2023

Highlights
  • iQoo 13 is said to pack a larger battery than its predecessor
  • The smartphone is tipped to arrive without wireless charging support
  • The iQoo 12 is equipped with a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen
Advertisement

iQoo 13 is said to go official later this year as a successor to the iQoo 12 that was unveiled last year. While the Vivo sub-brand remains tight-lipped about the specifications of the iQoo 13, a Chinese tipster has offered some insight into its design and key specifications. Like the predecessor, iQoo 13 is also expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. It is said to come with an OLED screen with a 2K resolution. The iQoo 13 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

iQoo 13 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted some details about the rumoured iQoo 13. As per the leak, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The tipster states that Chinese component manufacturer BOE will supply a flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution for the upcoming phone. 

A machine-translated version of the post states that “the design of the screen shape mold has been updated across the board”, but it's not clear if there is any change in the screen size of the successor to the iQoo 12, which sports a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen.

The upcoming smartphone is said be equipped with a slightly larger battery than the iQoo 12. The tipster claims that battery capacity will start with the 'number 6' indicating that it may pack at least a 6,000mAh battery, and will not support wireless charging. The camera arrangement of the phone is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

It is not the first time we have heard about iQoo 13. A previous Weibo post by the same source stated that the device will support 100W fast charging. It was said to pack a periscope telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. It could feature a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner as well. It is likely to get a metal middle frame and glass back. It could offer IP68 or IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

The iQoo 13 is expected to be announced in November after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 goes official in late October. The iQoo 12 series was initially released in China in November 2023. The vanilla iQoo 12 was launched in India later in December with a price tag of Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo 13, iQoo 13 Specifications, iQoo 12, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
No Tax Relief for Crypto Sector, Industry Takes Respite in Angel Tax Abolishment
Google Play Protect ‘Rescan’ Option for Flagged Apps on Android in Development: Report

Related Stories

iQoo 13 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Review: Strong Performer Under Rs 18,000
  2. Budget 2024: Key Announcements Related to Technology in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Launch Window Tipped
  4. Amazon Prime Video UI Overhauled With New Content Bar, AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Might Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Amazon Prime Video Revamped With Streamlined Navigation Bar, AI-Based Recommendations
  3. Samsung to Bring Portrait Studio, Other Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S23 Series and Older Models
  4. Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display
  5. iQoo 13 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset and Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Google Play Protect ‘Rescan’ Option for Flagged Apps on Android in Development: Report
  7. No Tax Relief for Crypto Sector, Industry Takes Respite in Angel Tax Abolishment
  8. US SEC Approves Ether ETFs, Marks Another Milestone for Crypto Growth
  9. G20 Prioritises Discussions on Digital Tax Amid Looming Tariff Threats from US
  10. Google Plans to Prioritise User Choice Instead of Deprecating Third-Party Cookies on Chrome
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »