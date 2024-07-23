iQoo 13 is said to go official later this year as a successor to the iQoo 12 that was unveiled last year. While the Vivo sub-brand remains tight-lipped about the specifications of the iQoo 13, a Chinese tipster has offered some insight into its design and key specifications. Like the predecessor, iQoo 13 is also expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. It is said to come with an OLED screen with a 2K resolution. The iQoo 13 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

iQoo 13 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted some details about the rumoured iQoo 13. As per the leak, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The tipster states that Chinese component manufacturer BOE will supply a flat OLED panel with a 2K resolution for the upcoming phone.

A machine-translated version of the post states that “the design of the screen shape mold has been updated across the board”, but it's not clear if there is any change in the screen size of the successor to the iQoo 12, which sports a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen.

The upcoming smartphone is said be equipped with a slightly larger battery than the iQoo 12. The tipster claims that battery capacity will start with the 'number 6' indicating that it may pack at least a 6,000mAh battery, and will not support wireless charging. The camera arrangement of the phone is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

It is not the first time we have heard about iQoo 13. A previous Weibo post by the same source stated that the device will support 100W fast charging. It was said to pack a periscope telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. It could feature a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner as well. It is likely to get a metal middle frame and glass back. It could offer IP68 or IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

The iQoo 13 is expected to be announced in November after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 goes official in late October. The iQoo 12 series was initially released in China in November 2023. The vanilla iQoo 12 was launched in India later in December with a price tag of Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

