iQOO Neo 10 Pro Confirmed Launch in China on November 29; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

iQOO Neo 10 Pro will feature an independent Q2 supercomputing chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 10:22 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro Confirmed Launch in China on November 29; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 series is confirmed to come in three colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 9400 processor
  • It will launch in China on November 26 alongside the Neo 10
  • Buyers can pre-reserve the smartphone series at CNY 2267
iQOO Neo 10 series is expected to make its debut in China this month, with two models set to be introduced: iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the company has revealed details about the processor which powers the Pro model. The SoC is confirmed to be a flagship chipset sourced from MediaTek, built on TSMC's fabrication process. The launch date of the purported series has also been confirmed, in addition to its colourways and pre-order offers.

iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Date

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, iQOO announced that its latest smartphones, the iQOO Neo 10 series, will debut in China on November 29 at 4 pm local time (approximately 3:30 am IST). The lineup will launch in three colourways: black, orange, and white.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, prospective buyers can pre-reserve the smartphone series at CNY 2267 (roughly Rs. 26,000). They will be offered additional benefits, such as a Bluetooth speaker, customised tempered glass, and better trade-in offers.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro Chipset (Confirmed)

iQOO Neo 10 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which also powers the Vivo X200 series. The processor features eight cores, comprising a single Arm Cortex-X925 prime core, three Arm Cortex-X4 mid-cores, and four Arm Cortex-A720 efficiency cores. It has support for LPDDR5X RAM and the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The SoC will be paired with an independent Q2 supercomputing chip. The company boasts that its upcoming smartphone will utilise a blue crystal chip technology stack, which is claimed to deliver high performance with low power consumption.

Further, it will also be equipped with Blue Volt technology for longer endurance and faster charging. iQOO Neo 10 Pro will leverage AI features courtesy of the BlueLM AI model.

Shaurya Tomer
Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in India With a Smaller 5,800mAh Battery Compared to China Variant

