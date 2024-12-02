iQOO Neo 10R could launch in India soon, according to recent online leaks. The company has yet to officially confirm the handset or its moniker. Ahead of anything official, a tipster has suggested the RAM and storage configurations of the handset. The rumoured Neo 10R will likely be a rebadged version of one of the iQOO Neo 10 series smartphones recently launched in China. Meanwhile, iQOO 13 is set to be unveiled in India on December 3. The flagship handset was introduced in China in October.

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India soon, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The tipster claimed that the phone is expected to arrive in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. They did not reveal any other details about the purported handset, nor was a launch timeline specified.

Notably, iQOO has yet to launch any smartphone with an "R" suffix. The rumoured iQOO Neo 10R could be a rebranded version of the vanilla variant of the iQOO Neo 10. Earlier this year, iQOO launched the Neo 9 Pro in India, which was a rebadged version of the Chinese base iQOO Neo 9 handset.

However, it is also likely that the iQOO Neo 10R could be a completely new handset with different specifications from the iQOO Neo 10 variants in China. Until more details about the purported smartphone are known, readers are suggested to take all information with a pinch of salt.

iQOO Neo 10 Series Features

The base iQOO Neo 10 starts in China at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside an in-house Q2 chipset, and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The dual rear camera unit of the handset includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter alongside a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro, starting at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with a dedicated Q2 gaming chipset. It comes with similar display, battery, charging and front camera features as the vanilla version. The rear camera unit has an identical primary sensor but includes a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.